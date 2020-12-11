WINCHESTER — City residents with past-due water and sewer bills are in luck. Winchester recently received an additional $263,620 in federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funds to help utility customers pay off outstanding balances accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All customers with past-due utility bills have been sent a letter from the city explaining the assistance program. The letter also included a two-page application for CARES funding that must be filled out and returned to Rouss City Hall as soon as possible.
This CARES relief package is separate from previous allocations that were distributed on behalf of the city by the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. According to the letter sent to utility customers, anyone who received CARES assistance via the United Way NSV is not eligible for additional funding from the most recent allocation.
Completed applications for utility assistance must be mailed or hand-delivered to City Hall, 15 N. Cameron St., or returned via email to Utility Billing Manager Emily Lamb at Emily.Lamb@winchesterva.gov. Customers can also call Lamb at 540-667-2196 if they need assistance filling out an application.
Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to accounts that are more than 60 days past due. According to a media release, city officials cannot guarantee that customers will be credited enough cash to pay off their entire overdue balances.
Winchester is also offering a repayment plan to help utility customers who are at least 30 days in arrears get current on their water and sewer bills. Those who qualify for the plan can choose to pay monthly installments and will not be charged for any new deposits, down payments, late fees, interest or penalties during the repayment process.
To be eligible, customers must attest to having experienced financial hardships as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Past-due balances will not be erased, but the plan will gives residents an extra six to 24 months to pay off their accounts.
There is currently a statewide moratorium prohibiting Virginia localities from disconnecting utility services to residential customers with overdue bills. However, Winchester has the option of seeking an exemption from the moratorium because its total past-due utility balances represent more than 1% of the city's overall operating budget.
Last month, Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach told City Council that 1,342 of the city's water and sewer customers had racked up past-due balances totaling $509,318. The average overdue amount per customer at that time was $350 to $400.
Information and applications for Winchester's utility assistance program and repayment plan can be found online at winchesterva.gov.
