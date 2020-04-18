STEPHENS CITY — Cindy Toney received a call from her daughter one night about a week ago asking for some help. Her daughter, a hospital employee, asked her an important question: “I know you have fabric, but will you cut it?”
Toney and Kathy Shifman run The Cloth Peddler, a quilting shop in Stephens City. People who sew value good fabric. But knowing the need for face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic, Toney and Shifman decided they’d enlist the help of Carol Casey and together they would cut cloth and put together kits that people could assemble into masks to donate to Valley Health, parent company of Winchester Medical Center.
“It takes a while to cut, but if we cut them and put them into kits and people can come by and get kits and then bring back the masks, that was the plan,” Toney said.
Kits include 12 pieces of cloth as well as elastic. They’re free.
Toney said the shop has cut more than 300 yards of fabric, enough to make 5,000 masks.
“It’s taken days,” she said.
“About two weeks, 80 hours,” Casey chimed in. “And I’m pretty good, pretty fast.”
In addition to cutting fabric, the women also make face masks to donate. To make them, they cut fabric into the correct size, cut elastic, put in pipe cleaners to punch around the nose, put pleats in, then top stitch it to finish it off.
“It looks like it takes no time at all, but it takes about a half-hour to make each one from start to finish, from the cutting to the sewing to the pressing,” said Casey, who has been handling the cutting of the fabric — about 50 yards a day.
Toney added that some online sites offer ways to make masks in 10 minutes, but she doesn’t believe they’re as helpful.
“If they're doing 10-minute masks, they're not doing it right,” she said. “But there are patterns online that work.”
Though seemingly simple, money does go into making the masks, the women said. A yard of fabric costs about $10 to $12.
“These people that are making a lot of masks and donating them, they're putting in some money,” Toney said. “A lot of quilters have a stash, but it’s still an investment.”
On top of that, there’s been a run on elastic, too. One yard of elastic makes about 2½ masks, Shifman said.
Shifman said some of the expenses have been covered, though.
“People from the hospital have actually paid for a lot of the fabric,” she said. “So, if people can’t sew the masks, they can make monetary donations for others to make masks or to the hospital.”
The Cloth Peddler is located at 5330 Main St. For more information, call 540-868-9020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.