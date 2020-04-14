WINCHESTER — Anticipating millions of dollars in tax-revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Council will decide tonight if Winchester should open a line of credit with BB&T.
The resolution would be the first item fast-tracked for approval under temporary emergency powers that council is expected to adopt shortly after the opening of tonight’s meeting in Rouss City Hall. Those emergency powers would give council the authority to vote on items that are too time-sensitive to be vetted in a prior work session.
The resolution regarding a line of credit certainly meets the criteria for rapid adoption.
COVID-19 has effectively put Winchester on hold, as efforts to stop the spread of the pandemic have led to numerous temporary business closures and operational changes, and put many local people out of work for an indefinite period of time.
According to documentation provided by Mary Blowe, the city’s chief financial officer, Winchester will most likely lose about $3.2 million in business, personal property and real estate tax revenues by the end of the calendar year.
The city’s fund balance — in effect, its savings account — may be used to cover some of its operating expenses when tax revenues drop, but Winchester follows a policy of maintaining a fund balance of at least 20% of its general operating budget. As of June 30, 2019, Blowe wrote, the fund balance totaled about 26% of the city’s $91.1 budget for fiscal year 2020.
“We are still unsure how much, if any, assistance the city will receive from the state or federal governments,” Blowe wrote. “We are also uncertain if the state will be sending the city the sales tax in a timely manner, and how much that revenue will be impacted by the crisis.”
As a safety net, Blowe has proposed opening a $10 million line of credit through BB&T in the form of a tax anticipation note (TAN).
“If the city does not want to use the TAN, we do not have to, but it would be available, if needed,” she wrote to City Council.
If unused, the base fee for opening the TAN would be 0.25% of its total amount. Any funds pulled from the credit line would be assessed current London Inter-bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) interest rates, plus a 1.25% fee.
Money taken from the TAN, plus associated interest and fees, must be paid back to BB&T within one year of borrowing, Blowe wrote.
City Council is expected to vote on the issue tonight during a meeting that will be streamed live at winchesterva.civicweb.net and repeated on Comcast cable channel 6 in Winchester. While the meeting is open to the public, citizens are encouraged to watch at home in order to maintain social-distancing guidelines necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.