WINCHESTER — Last Thursday, workers around the United States celebrated Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day a little differently.
With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many parents to work from home, every day has become take-your-children-to-work day — a situation that is both rewarding and frustrating as families try to find a work-life balance.
Amy Feathers, director of marketing at Greenway Engineering in Winchester, was looking forward to marking the day by taking one or both of her children to the office, but she was unable to because she has been working at home since March 19.
“I was hoping to be able to do it this year at Greenway because Greenway is a big family," Feathers said. "Children have always been welcome, and there’s been flexibility where you’d see some children in the office."
Instead, Feathers and her first grader and kindergartner spent the day working and studying together.
After finding suitable work spaces at home, Feathers said finding ways to keep everyone motivated on their tasks has been key.
“We have it set up where we’re all at the same table with our computers, and we’ll get to work and then it’s, ‘Mom, I don't understand,’” she said. “What’s difficult is boundaries, I’d say. When you go to work, you’re there to work. When you’re in your home, I find myself working later in the evenings or taking a longer break in the day. I haven’t been as confined to that work schedule sometimes.”
Feathers said some days are better than others, particularly when her husband is able to help out on his day off.
“You have to give yourself some grace, I think, and sometimes lower your expectations and chew off small bites of it,” she said. “We’ve been doing a lot of craft projects, too, like painting.”
Feathers commemorated last Thursday by sharing photos on Facebook that her daughter snapped during their stay-at-home times.
“Sometimes intentions are just that, intentions,” Feathers said in her post. “I intended to promote #TakeOurDaughtersAndSonsToWork at Greenway Engineering, however, once COVID-19 struck, work life shifted. Come to find out #TODASTW has become my new M-F for now. My children think I work all the time — finding balance to still be my best Amy at Greenway while dedicating time to being their 4Q teacher and super mom has been nothing less than challenging. Even so, I am grateful for my safe place at home and for Greenway’s support throughout the process."
The post led to others sharing their experiences, whether it was with their children or their pets.
Ashley Moslak, who works at Virginia Career Works, shared a photo of her daughter, who had plopped onto her work desk to be a little closer to the action.
“Every day has been take my daughters to work day since this kicked off,” she said. “They just want to be around me, and I’m OK with that. I love how accommodating and understanding everyone has been with the extra background noise. They love seeing everyone in chamber conferences.”
Jaclyn Fearnow, an account executive with Effecttv, shared a photo of her cat.
“I know it’s not the same, but this little baby kept me company all day today while working,” she said.
Ashley Miller, director of marketing and communications at Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, shared some fun moments with her dog.
“My dog Daisy likes to pop into my Zoom meetings,” she said. “She sticks her head in front of the camera. It’s actually hilarious.”
At-home work involves being closer to family members who are sharing the same space while adjusting to the new norm, said Feathers, whose children are always close by.
“They’re fortunate that they can use our family computer and Chromebook,” she said. “I pretty much keep them near my work space and make the best of it. We use headphones so we’re not all distracting each other.”
Technology, she said, has helped all three of them “make the best of it.”
Even though working from home can be challenging, the extra time together has its benefits, like extra hugs.
“Although they can't go out and hug their grandparents, their friends and those who may be at risk,” Feathers said, “they're getting plenty of hugs at home.”
