WINCHESTER — If one were to grade success, it’d likely be measured by how many A’s you’ve received. But for West Oaks Farm Market, success comes from the F’s — family, faith and farming.
The Snapp family has been farming in the Frederick County area since 1775, according to West Oaks Farm Market manager Levi Snapp, who has been running the market at 4305 Middle Road since it opened nearly three years ago.
Throughout those years, there’s been plenty of the cliches you’ve likely heard about farming — praying for rain, enduring harsh winters, prospering off a bumper crop — but that’s farming, Snapp said — you’ve got to make the best of what you’ve got and keep on moving.
“Honestly, in what I’ve seen throughout my life, I don’t see how you could be a good farmer without having faith. And being a small business in general, you have to rely on faith and your heart and your soul,” he said. “You work at it every day, and you don't do it for the money. A lot of this has business has fallen back on my family’s faith. You’ve got to put your trust in God and just know that he’ll take care of you.”
That rings especially true in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Snapp said the farm market has continued to see steady business and is even looking to hire more help.
The market — which has another location at 1107 Cedar Creek Grade — sells jams, jellies, fruit, vegetables, meat, flowers, lawn items, alcohol, novelty items and more. It also provides access to a Community Supported Agriculture program. The Middle Road location is large enough to host weddings, family reunions, concerts and other events.
The kitchen at the market continues to produce deli sandwiches, salads, burgers, fried items, appetizers and baked goods while the outdoor patio is open and following the governor’s guidelines for outdoor seating. Snapp called the kitchen offerings a “deli menu that collided with a bar and grill menu.”
What’s important to Snapp and his family is that they know where the food comes from. What’s more important is that they tell others about it.
“That’s awesome. It’s a great feeling to be able to tell folks and explain to them and teach them where their food comes from,” he said. “We have a sense of responsibility to tell these folks where their food comes from and making sure it’s fresh and healthy. Customers really appreciate it.”
All of the beef, pork and lamb comes straight from the Snapp farm. That’s in addition to plenty of fruits and vegetables to go along with the market’s pick-your-own options of strawberries, green beans and tomatoes.
Some items in the store are doing better than others, Snapp said, like the option to mix and match beers — most of which are local — into a create-your-own six pack.
The variety has contributed to the market’s success while money makers like weddings and other events have had to be cancelled or postponed, Snapp acknowledged.
“In general, it helps us tremendously because we have a little bit here for everybody, whether it’s grandparents, young kids, people just passing through with their friends and wanting a bite to eat,” he said. “Right now, it’s helped us because when things have slowed down, other things have really taken off.”
That helps bring in different customers, and Snapp said he enjoys meeting all the people who come into the market.
“That’s one of the really cool things about being a local small business — working with the community so often,” he said. “Not only have we been selling produce, but now we have markets and an event venue, so I’m having the opportunity to work directly with a lot of members of the community. We build relationships, and it’s more than just stopping in and shopping.”
Local businesses are oftentimes associated with the faces who work there, Snapp said, so it was important to him and his family to be of good character and to instill that into the staff as well.
That process started for Snapp at a young age and continues to this day, as he can typically be found throughout the market and the fields mingling with customers and striking up conversations.
Good customer service goes a long way, he noted.
“It’s partially growing up on the farm — work never stops — but it’s also having the parents that I have and them instilling their morals into me,” he said. “Being polite, putting in an honest day’s work, that sense of family and working together — a lot of people don’t get to understand that.”
Snapp said his family never pushed him or his brother into working for the family business but neither of them could pass up the opportunity to keep the 10th generation farm going strong. His brother Ben helps manage the farm while he handles the market. Their parents, Joe and Mary Snapp, still own the farm and both market locations.
“Our parents always wanted to leave us the opportunity to stay with the family business but not feel obligated to,” he said. “So opening up an opportunity like this gave me a good opportunity to stay.”
And he said he’s glad to see it’s been working out so far thanks to his farming knowledge, those family values and faith in the process.
