WINCHESTER — As of Friday, Frederick County Public Schools has spent $3,084,527 on coronavirus-related expenses, Patty Camery, the division's executive director of finance, told the School Board on Tuesday night.
The division had spent $2,434,428 as of Sept. 4. Most of the new spending over the past month — about $650,000 — has been for technology, new thermometers and personal protective equipment (PPE).
According to Camery, about $360,000 was spent on technology to support the increased need for tech support for students who are relying more on their Chromebooks during the pandemic. Another $90,000 was spent on six camera thermometers to check temperatures of students at James Wood, Sherando and Millbrook high schools.
The camera thermometers help students get to their classes faster in the morning, Camery said, as they are required to have a temperature check before they can begin their school day. Most schools use a hand-held thermometer that scans a person's forehead from a short distance, which can be more time-consuming.
Over the past month, the division also has spent nearly $200,000 on additional PPE, such as masks, gloves, gowns and shields, Camery said.
The school division has until Dec. 30 to spend $5,996,452 — the amount includes $3,561,152 from Frederick County, which was part of approximately $16 million awarded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and $2,435,300 in Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) dollars.
The school division must return the money it does not spend.
The division has until Sept. 30, 2022, to spend an additional $1,647,987 in coronavirus-related relief, with $1,140,365 of that funding provided through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, and the remaining $507,622 made possible through the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER).
Attending Tuesday’s School Board meeting at the division’s administration building at 1415 Amherst St. were Superintendent David Sovine and Frederick County School Board Chairman Jay Foreman. School Board members in attendance were Shontyá Washington, Brandon Monk, Brian Hester, Bradley Comstock, Frank Wright and Vice Chairman Michael Lake. The meeting was held in-person with limited capacity. The meeting was livestreamed on YouTube.
