WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine is recommending that the division continue its hybrid learning model for the spring semester.
The School Board will decide at its Jan. 5 meeting if it supports the recommendation. The current semester ends Jan. 29.
Sovine said he wants to maintain the hybrid learning model because the local COVID-19 positivity rate has been increasing and there are still some “challenging” months ahead in dealing with the virus.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, FCPS started the 2020-21 school year with students either attending in-person classes on a modified basis or having their instruction 100% online. In August, 70% percent of the division’s students opted for the hybrid model (a mix of in-person and online instruction) and 30% for the online option. Sovine said this ratio has remained fairly consistent since August.
Preschool through first-grade students currently have the option to attend in-person classes four days a week while students in grades 2-12 can attend in-person classes two days a week. According to the Virginia Department of Education, only 38.6% of school divisions in the state are offering in-person learning to some or all students four days a week.
Sovine said there is a desire to increase the number of days students in grades 2-12 can attend in-person classes.
“However, we want to do so in a safe and healthy manner,” he said.
Students must maintain six feet of social distancing per COVID restrictions. But he said issues with overcrowding due to enrollment growth make complying with the restrictions and increasing the number of in-person instruction days a challenge.
Sovine said school level staff will continue to reach out to families of students looking to switch from 100% online to partial in-person learning, where space allows. In most cases, school officials have been able to work with families in making the switch, he said.
“The caveat is we need to have space in the end,” Sovine stressed.
But with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered locally on Tuesday, there is hope, Sovine said. Though widespread vaccination will take months, there is a possibility that in the spring the division may consider increasing in-person learning options, should there be adjustments to federal and local health department recommendations.
In other business, the School Board unanimously approved revising the division’s 2020-21 school calendar to move the first day of school for students after winter break from Jan.5 to Jan. 4. The last day of school was moved from June 18 to June 15. Graduation dates remain the same. Jan. 15 and Feb. 12 have switched from professional days for staff to school days for students.
If schools are closed due to inclement weather, classes will be held virtually for all students. If there is an emergency closure and virtual learning cannot be held, the dates of June 16, 17, 18, 21 and 22 will be added to the school calendar as needed.
Attending the School Board’s regular business meeting on Tuesday night at the division’s administration building included Superintendent David Sovine, School Board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairman Michael Lake and board members Brandon Monk, Brian Hester, Bradley Comstock, Shontyá Washington and Frank Wright. The meeting was broadcast online via YouTube.
