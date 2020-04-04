WINCHESTER — With some folks losing paychecks and others now supporting their entire household, financial advisors are working to ease the minds of those investing in the stock market.
James Imoh, a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Winchester, said he believes that although the current financial market selloff is “certainly concerning” that “it seems to be driven more by fear and panic than by economic or financial reality.”
According to Imoh, Edward Jones expects “daily volatility” until the number of positive coronavirus cases slows down or drops. But, he added, there are signs of optimism.
Imoh suggested now might even be a good time to add to portfolios, adding that “many stocks are at their best values in more than a decade.”
“Prior to the (pandemic), unemployment was near a 50-year low with solid wage growth,” he said. “There was an uptick in the housing market, which may accelerate due to declining mortgage rates, and the Federal Reserve has cut short-term interest rates back near 0%.”
Imoh suggested the market timeline could rely on medical progress to dictate “the ultimate rebound in stocks.”
He also said prices in investments may have dropped because the markets have already been “priced in the likelihood of a short-term recession.”
“This could mean that we’ve already endured much of the stock market pain,” Imoh said. “And even a short recession is of concern to all of us, since it’s likely to bring at least a temporary disruption to an otherwise strong labor market.”
Imoh suggested investors remember why they’re investing in the stock market and that if they are overly concerned they need to evaluate their risk tolerance.
“With the market decline, people will be tempted to change their investment strategies,” Imoh said. “But they need to keep in mind that most of their financial goals, such as a comfortable retirement, are long-term in nature — a lot longer term than the shelf life of the coronavirus. If investors have established a long-term strategy that’s appropriate for their needs, they should stick with it, no matter what today’s headlines are.”
Imoh said there are plenty of factors that cause investors to stress, even when there isn’t a pandemic.
For one, Imoh said “it’s possible your portfolio is positioned too aggressively for the amount of risk you’re comfortable with.”
Risks should be assessed with a financial advisor, Imoh said, so an investor can be aware of what long-term effects any changes will have.
“All our emotions are running high right now,” Imoh said. “And while everyone’s top priority should be to protect themselves, their families and their communities, it’s still important not to lose sight of their financial well-being. And for that, the best thing all of us can do is look past short-term downturns and maintain the discipline to keep investing in all types of markets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.