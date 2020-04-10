WINCHESTER — As businesses search for answers in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Jim Bowie and Roxtar Consulting believe they can provide some guidance.
Bowie and his team at Roxtar are offering free, no-strings-attached, two-hour risk management consulting sessions for a limited time — or whenever the demand for them stops, Bowie said.
Roxtar, a global consulting firm, is billed as a company that “helps businesses in trouble or helps businesses doing well do better,” Bowie said.
The idea of offering free services came as a recommendation from a staff member, and Bowie said it was too good to pass up.
“We’re not doing this for some slimy sales thing like getting into people’s contacts and then hit them up later,” he said. “If you need help right now and we have the skills and talent and because of what’s going on right now, we want to help.”
The two-hour virtual sessions will be done with Zoom or something like it, Bowie said. They will include four steps: identify and prioritize threats; clarify and crystalize each threat; build a bullet-proof action plan; and implement relentlessly.
According to the company, current threat areas that businesses are or could be addressing include financial, operational, customer or brand and workforce. Sessions will provide a “balanced and systematic approach to identifying these risks.”
“This type of session is very intense, but we come with all the documents and templates and input the information for them,” Bowie said. “When they’re done, they can get to work.”
Under normal circumstances, the work sessions could last a day or two and could cost up to around $3,000. But these aren’t normal circumstances, Bowie said.
“It’s a good thing and a blessing to others. Just fiscally speaking, it’s not right to charge someone for this right now,” he said. “Pure and simple, our team is Christian. That’s how we behave; if God gave us gifts we want to share them with people. On the business side of it, we have a valued interest in how the economy does. If everyone could chip in and help folks get better, we’d be showing courtesy and respect.”
Bowie said his staff could likely handle around 40 organizations or companies with free sessions. Any company or organization is eligible.
“It’s not a reality to work for free all the time, but we’re making it a reality during this time,” he said. “We’re just trying to do our part. We’re just trying to be a good neighbor.”
For more information or to sign up, email shine@roxtarinc.com, call 703-943-0839 or visit www.roxtarinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.