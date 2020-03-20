STRASBURG — On Tuesday morning, volunteers at the Compassion Cupboard food pantry in Strasburg were distributing food on their normal third Tuesday of the month.
Most of the people who stopped by were regulars, said a volunteer who asked not to be named, but health precautions related to the coronavirus caused the food pantry to change its procedures. Instead of inviting people inside, she said, volunteers were delivering prepackaged food to people outside.
“We’re actually doing drive-through,” she said. Volunteers were typing people’s names into the food pantry’s computerized system to check for eligibility.
“It’s working remarkably well,” the volunteer said, “so we’re very pleased.”
She expected the food pantry at 533 Burgess St. to maintain its curbside pickup for the next several months.
“It’s an ongoing situation, as it is all over the country,” she said.
At the Congregational-Community Action Project (C-CAP) at 112 S. Kent St. in Winchester, several operational changes have been made. C-CAP has suspended nonessential services, and the nonprofit is closing its clothing house to client shopping. Also, C-CAP is allowing no more than two visitors inside at a time. Although the food pantry is still open, it will likely close to the public next week and instead have people order the food they want from outside the building, C-CAP President Frances Salmon said. An itemized list of food will probably be made available so that those in need can select what they want.
Salmon added that C-CAP’s hours will likely be reduced next week.
Highland Food Pantry at 446 Highland Ave. in Winchester remains operational, but those in need of food are not allowed to go inside. Instead, they are handed a prepared box of items. The pantry is open Tuesdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.
To help meet the community’s nutrition needs during the coronavirus pandemic, the Blue Ridge Food Bank is taking steps to protect its workers and volunteers while also making food available to more people.
The food bank, which covers the 25 counties and eight cities in central and western Virginia and distributes supplies to community food pantries around the region, has been adapting its disaster response and business continuity plans to address the “specific challenges and restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a Monday news release posted at its website, brafb.org/covid-19.
“These plans address internal factors — such as staffing, food sourcing, and distribution — and they address external factors, such as emergency communications and potential suspensions and closures among our community partners,” the release said.
Each month, the food bank provides food for about 1.8 million meals to an average of 103,500. It operates through a network of 205 community partners such as food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters, as well as 175 program sites that serve children, seniors and families.
“The food bank is maintaining substantial supplies of food to respond to potential spikes in the need for food assistance among individuals who become homebound, quarantined, unemployed, or otherwise affected by disruptions in daily life caused by the pandemic,” it said.
The food bank reminds people who are sick or have been exposed to the coronavirus to call their doctor before visiting a food pantry or local food service. For recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Those who need food assistance should call their local food pantry before visiting to confirm hours of operation. “Distribution plans may change quickly and without much warning,” the food bank said.
In Berryville, the FISH food and clothing pantry was open as usual from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday but said it would then shutter its doors to the public until April 1.
The clothing side of the organization was already temporarily suspended, said Anne Cushman, vice president of the FISH organization and director of the food pantry. She said volunteers will still be answering calls at the FISH helpline for those who request food deliveries at home.
“We have a plan of action,” she said on Tuesday. “We are not open to the public, but we are open.”
FISH, located at 36 E. Main St., is normally open from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday and Saturday and accepts donated food and gently used clothing that’s available for anyone. The clothing side of the organization also operates as a discount store.
While operating at reduced hours on Wednesday, FISH planned to meet people outside the business or deliver food to homes on an as-needed basis. On Wednesday, the pantry also distributed snack bags for families with children — organized with volunteers at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Berryville.
Cushman said she and a couple of other volunteers would be working alone for the next couple weeks to lessen the number of people who might be exposed to COVID-19 or other illnesses like the flu.
“We’re doing a different service completely. ... We’re down to bare bones,” she said. “We’re going to do it in a much more controlled and individualized way.”
So far, she hasn’t heard much concern from the community about accessing food donations.
“The most calls I’ve gotten have been from people that want to donate,” she said.
Those who want to donate or who need food can call the helpline at 540-955-1823.
“We are not going to stop serving the community,” Cushman said.
Compassion Cupboard in Strasburg is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. For more information, call 540-465-9476.
Call the FISH helpline at 540-955-1823.
For information on the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, visit brafb.org.
Learn more about C-CAP at ccapwinc.org. Contact the Highland Food Pantry at 540-533-0347.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.