WINCHESTER — Jason Wilbourne, who teaches English and U.S. history at Johnson-Williams Middle School in Berryville, cried when Gov. Ralph Northam announced in March that Virginia schools would be closed for the rest of the academic year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“I don’t know a single teacher who celebrated this,” the Clarke County Public Schools educator said. “There was a lot of grief and there still is, but we had to work through it and evolve very quickly.”
Area teachers have gotten creative and adapted to online teaching, but nothing can replace the energy of working with students in a classroom, Wilbourne said.
For the past two weeks, teachers in the Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County public schools have been teaching new material.
In Winchester Public Schools, the fourth and final quarter grades are pass or fail for seventh through 12th grades to determine the need for summer school, promotion to the next grade level and the final grade for a course. Elementary and intermediate level students have daily or weekly online interactions with assignments and teachers to review and build new skills.
Frederick County Public Schools is doing pass or no grade for all students in the fourth quarter, while Clarke County Public Schools is grading pass or incomplete for all students.
Right now, most Clarke County teachers are posting instructional videos for students to watch and comment on. They also hold office hours to answer student questions via email.
Mary Hardesty, a Clarke County High School agriculture teacher, said in some ways transitioning to online learning was not too difficult for her because about two years ago she changed her class to one that is mostly paperless. But she said her class during the pandemic lacks the “added fun” of hands-on work with animals and field trips. And the material she’s teaching online may not be as in-depth as it normally would be in a classroom setting.
“We’re living through a crisis. We want kids to have every opportunity to continue their learning and to still succeed in these subjects,” said Hardesty, adding that teachers are trying to keep students “engaged as much as we can while also understanding a lot of our kids do not have great internet.”
One of the more difficult aspects of Hardesty’s “new normal” is not teaching her students online. It’s teaching her own children at home, which she said is a “whole different dynamic.” Her children are in first and third grades at D.G. Cooley Elementary School in Berryville.
“If you weren’t a patient and flexible person by the end of this, you just kind of have to be,” she said.
Hardesty said one victory for her during the online teaching is that she has gotten some form of engagement from all her students at least once.
She also has her students write letters each week to nursing home residents in Berryville and Strasburg, adding that it’s an opportunity for them to share, reflect and review what they’ve learned with others and provide a bit of comfort to people in nursing homes, who are largely living in isolation during the pandemic.
Alyssa Rosencrance, a first-grade teacher at Frederick Douglass Elementary School in Winchester, estimates about 75% of her students have been responding to the classroom material she posts for them online.
Rosencrance posts a daily video lesson and another video of her reading a story aloud. She added that the read aloud videos and lessons are her best way of creating a sense of normalcy for her students.
The biggest challenge for her is not being able to see her students and answer their questions in person. The best days have been when she delivers letters to her students while following social distancing guidelines. Some students wave to Rosencrance through their windows and some even talk with her for a bit.
“It’s exactly what my heart needed,” she said.
About 65% of Makesha Gordon’s seventh-grade physical science students at Daniel Morgan Middle School have been participating in online instruction. She said she is particularly proud of the students who have come out of their shell during online learning.
Recently, a more shy student who rarely participates in Gordon’s class responded for the first time to an online assignment. Gordon said she would consider this a triumph.
Checking on students about their emotional well-being is also very important for teachers, particularly since students are isolated from their peers.
Megan Reilly, a sixth-grade teacher at James Wood Middle School in Frederick County, said she has left messages for her students letting them know that she and her team miss them. She wants to know if they’re safe and healthy while also reminding them that she’s there for them when needed.
“Even if they’re not completing the school work, just as one of those people to be a supportive connection during this whole quarantine,” Reilly said.
Matt Brame, a Millbrook High School technology education teacher, also stressed the importance of checking on the mental health of students during this pandemic.
“The big focus on mental health and well-being is a big shift for everyone I’ve talked to,” Brame said. “Very little has stayed the same.”
