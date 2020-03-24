WINCHESTER — Social distancing measures will be used when the Frederick County Board of Supervisors holds a budget public hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St.
Although many government meetings are being canceled over coronavirus concerns, the hearing remains on the calendar to comply with time requirements mandated by state code, according to county officials.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring on Friday issued an opinion stating that local governments can conduct “electronic” meetings if the meeting’s purpose is to address the coronavirus emergency, but public bodies cannot handle all business electronically.
Frederick County Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio said since Wednesday’s hearing is not about the coronavirus, the county is not permitted to hold a fully electronic meeting.
The county has advertised a $355.59 million budget for fiscal 2021 with a 5-cent real estate tax increase. Once a 5-cent tax hike is advertised, the board cannot adopt a higher rate, but it could adopt a lower one. The county’s real estate tax rate is currently 61 cents per $100 of assessed value. A 1-cent tax increase generates $1.1 million in revenue.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, citizens who do not wish to attend the hearing in person are encouraged to submit their comments in writing. Comments may be submitted:
Through the county website at: www.fcva.us/2021BudgetComments
By email to kvacchio@fcva.us or ann.phillips@fcva.us
By mail to BOS BUDGET 2021 PUBLIC HEARING COMMENTS, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester, VA 22601. Include your name, address and magisterial district.
In person. Call the county’s Deputy Clerk at 540-722-8273 to arrange to drop off comments. Those handing in written comments should make sure they include their name, address and magisterial district.
During the meeting, the Board of Supervisors and county staff will take measures to limit the number of people in the meeting room, hallways and outside the building to comply with federal and state guidelines.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people to prevent the spread of the virus. To comply, the meeting room will be divided into three separate rooms, each containing up to 10 people. One room will be for board members and county staff, while the other two will be for members of the public.
People who wish to address the board will be taken, one at a time, by a staff member to a room with video conferencing software. The person will then make their comments, which will be projected on a screen for the board members. The meeting will also be live streamed on the county website at www.fcva.us/bosmeetings so people can watch at home. It also will be televised on Comcast cable chanel 16.
Access into the County Administration building on Wednesday night will be available only on the Kent Street side of the building at the board room entrance. The county is asking for the public’s cooperation and compliance with the guidelines set forth for safe social distancing.
“We are trying to make it as normal as possible, even though it’s not,” Vacchio said of the meeting.
Vacchio said people who might normally attend the annual budget hearing but don’t plan to speak are strongly advised to watch the meeting at home or at another remote location.
The Board of Supervisors will continue to receive comments after the public hearing, as no action will be taken at Wednesday’s meeting. All comments submitted will be distributed to all board members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.