WINCHESTER — In response to the health threat posed by the coronavirus, the Frederick County government is urging the public to only visit county offices when absolutely necessary and to call or email before coming in, according to a county news release.
The change is being implemented for the safety of county employees and citizens.
As a result, some county services may be slower than normal, as staff is being given flexible leave to comply with recommendations from state and federal officials, the release states.
Also, all nonessential county meetings have been canceled. Cancellations are listed on the county website at fcva.us/services/calendar. The public is advised that the schedule is subject to change.
One meeting that is still on the county’s calendar is a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget at 7 p.m. March 25.
The hearing will be held in the Board of Supervisors meeting room at the County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
According to the release, the meeting must be held due to time-frame requirements mandated by state code for the adoption of local budgets.
The Board of Supervisors has advertised a $355.59 million budget with a 5-cent real estate tax increase for the upcoming fiscal year.
Once a 5-cent tax hike is advertised, the board cannot adopt a higher rate, but it could adopt a lower one. The county’s real estate tax rate is currently 61 cents per $100 of assessed value. A 1-cent tax increase generates $1.1 million in revenue.
Because COVID-19 is highly contagious, citizens who don’t want to attend the hearing may submit their comments in writing in advance. All comments received will be forwarded to board members.
Comments may be submitted through the county website at https://www.fcva.us/departments/board-of-supervisors/public-input-for-fy21-budget-hearing. They also may be emailed to kvacchio@fcva.us or ann.phillips@fcva.us. Or they can be mailed to: BOS BUDGET 2021 PUBLIC HEARING COMMENTS, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Also, county officials anticipate taking measures at the hearing, to the extent possible, to limit the number of people present in the room to conform to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is recommending that no more than 50 people gather at a time for the next eight weeks.
The county will continue to monitor the ongoing situation with the coronavirus, and it will update information or announce any changes on the county website.
For more information, visit fcva.us/coronavirus
Following is a link to all county department phone numbers: fcva.us/departments
