WINCHESTER — Frederick County on Thursday declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic, joining Winchester, Clarke County and Stephens City.
The declaration allows county officials to make decisions quickly about emergency actions that might be needed to protect its residents. It also enables the county to pursue reimbursements that may be available from the federal and state governments.
“While, at this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Frederick County or the Lord Fairfax Health District, this declaration allows us to receive federal and state aid for qualifying expenses associated with the outbreak," County Administrator Kris Tierney said in the release.
Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia on March 12, and President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency on March 13.
The county's declaration also activates its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for the purpose of coordinating emergency management efforts and the dissemination of relevant information
Additionally, steps are being taken to restrict public access to the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. County offices remain open, but the government is operating with reduced staffing. Citizens are urged to use online services offered at fcva.us/services. Those who need to conduct business in person are asked to call ahead and make an appointment. A listing of department phone numbers is available at fcva.us/departments.
All visitors to the County Administration Building must enter through the north side entrance closest to George Washington Auto Park.
People who need to drop off documents should use the Treasurer’s Office drive-through window or a drop box on the back side of the building near the Cameron Street parking lot. For larger items such as building plans, call ahead to make arrangements.
Those who need to drop off confidential information for the Department of Social Services may also use a locked dropbox in the main lobby. Call to make an appointment if necessary.
“While we are aware that these restrictions will cause inconveniences, we are taking necessary precautions to protect not only visitors to the building but the staff who provide vital services to our community," the release said. "The cooperation of everyone is greatly appreciated. Frederick County continues to monitor the situation and will pass along updates and recommendations as we receive them from local, regional, and state health experts.”
Other resources and a list of county cancellations is available at fcva.us/coronavirus.
