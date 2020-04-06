WINCHESTER — As the COVID-19 pandemic forces many businesses to temporarily close to prevent the spread of the virus, the Frederick County Economic Development Authority is ramping up efforts to help local businesses stay afloat.
According to EDA Executive Director Patrick Barker, the EDA is trying to be a source of information about the coronavirus situation and its impact on the economy. The EDA is having weekly calls with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, other regional economic development organizations and workforce resource partners to share what each of their teams are doing so that they may identify areas of partnership and present clear, accurate information to businesses.
Barker said the EDA is currently shifting its focus from workforce attraction to helping the county retain its existing workforce.
“Obviously we are seeing a lot of economic layoffs and downturns in the hospitality sectors and retail sectors,” Barker said last week. “So I think going forward we are going to have to dig in deep to evaluate how to pair long-term unemployment impacts with workforce training programs and critical need occupations.”
Barker said the EDA is reaching out to businesses across all sectors to assess the impact of COVID-19. This enables the EDA to help businesses with their individual needs and provide information about the types of resources available to help.
The EDA also is partnering with the Frederick County Commissioner of Revenue’s Office to distribute a letter to all county businesses letting them know about federal disaster loans available through the Small Business Administration (SBA), as well as encouraging them to reach out to the EDA directly with their questions. The EDA, however, is not providing its own loans to local businesses.
“Right now what we are doing is trying to direct any company seeking financial assistance to the SBA programs,” Barker said. “They are just far more robust. There’s a lot of money there to be had.”
While the EDA’s top priority right now is helping existing businesses, new businesses continue to explore the county as a place to locate, Barker said.
“There is still activity as far as new companies exploring locations,” Barker said. “A lot of them are either logistics and/or commodity based. There is still activity there even in the midst of what is going on. Whether or not they come to a decision during this time, I don’t know, but there are people who are actively still exploring the markets further for additional locations.”
Moving forward, Barker said the EDA will have weekly conference calls with local partners to coordinate efforts and disseminate information. Partners include the Winchester EDA, Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center and Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau. The EDA also plans to participate in multiple webinars on a variety of economic development topics, including workforce, financial assistance and how economic development organizations can best support businesses in the coming weeks.
The EDA has created a resource center for businesses on its website, YesFrederickVA.com. Businesses can find the latest updates and directives from the governor’s office, information from the Virginia Health Department, unemployment information and financial assistance opportunities. The site is updated daily as new information becomes available.
For more information, visit: https://www.yesfrederickva.com/doing-business/covid-19-update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.