WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Office of the Treasurer has mailed out the annual tax bills for real estate and personal property. Tax amounts for the first half are due on or before June 5.
While the county is under a State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the public has limited access to the County Office building, the county is encouraging taxpayers to use the following methods to submit payment:
Use of the county’s online web site at www.fredtax.com to pay by e-check or credit card. E-check payment of taxes is free and convenient. Credit card payments have a 2.5% service charge, which was recently reduced.
The county’s drive through window is open Monday– Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. for vehicle traffic only
The county’s night drop box is available for payment. The drop box is located on the Cameron Street side of 107 N. Kent St. (the county office building). Be sure to seal all envelopes and use the remittance stub from your bill. Put your name and address on the envelope. As always, county residents may mail their payments in the envelope provided.
Additionally, the county government is discouraging the use of cash during this time for safety purposes. The Treasuer’s Office will try to accommodate taxpayer’s needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Treasurer Will Orndoff can be contacted at borndoff@fcva.us if there are additional questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.