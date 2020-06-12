WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 Wednesday night to discontinue its local emergency declaration over the coronavirus pandemic, as most board members think it is no longer needed.
The board declared a state of emergency in mid-March to take actions necessary to protect the public health, as well as to pursue state and federal reimbursements that might be available.
"I believe it's time to get back to somewhat normal operations,” said Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber, who made a motion to not extend the declaration beyond June 10.
Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn concurred, saying, "Life has risks, but we just have to live with that risk."
Dunn was critical of Gov. Ralph Northam's COVID-19 restrictions. Currently, gatherings in Virginia are limited to 50 people. Dunn said that infringes upon his right to assemble, meet with constituents and go to church. His said Northam's decisions are hurting businesses struggling to survive.
“You are being paid by public funds,” Dunn said about Northam. “Your staff is being paid by public funds, but your decisions are having a detrimental effect on the private industry in Red Bud [District] in Frederick County. Reconsider your position. As one of your predecessors Patrick Henry said, ‘Give me liberty or give me death.’ We are not at that point. But you cannot continue to act as a unilateral person who is making decisions for everyone. You were elected by the people. Your decisions are unilateral. You need to stop this now.”
Dunn also said he didn't want to extend the county's emergency declaration because he doesn't want to encourage Congress spending more in COVID-19 relief because he doesn't want to increase federal debt.
County Administrator Kris Tierney reminded the supervisors that the declaration has no impact on the social distancing limitations placed on businesses. He said it simply keeps the county eligible for state and federal reimbursements.
Graber, Dunn, Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy, Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter and Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells voted in favor of discontinuing the declaration of emergency. Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and Shawnee District Gene Fisher voted against it.
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Voted 4-3 to not reduce the county budget by $4.8 million for fiscal year 2021, as Dunn had proposed. Dunn was concerned that, due to the pandemic, the county could not rely on projected revenues. Had the board reduced the budget by that amount, the county would have lost $2 million in funding and the school division would have lost $2.8 million. Dehaven, McCann-Slaughter, Wells and Fisher voted to keep the budget as is, while Dunn, Graber and McCarthy voted to reduce it.
- Voted unanimously to increase penalties for zoning violations. The original penalty was an initial $200 fine and a $500 fine for each 10-day period thereafter if the violation isn't corrected. The new penalties, allowed by the county code, allow the county to implement $1,000, $1,500 and $2,000 fines for each 10-day successive period that the violation isn't remedied.
- Adopted a $1.14 million Shawneeland Sanitary District budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The spending plan doesn’t include fee increases or staff cuts that some residents opposed.
- Voted unanimously to reduce the application fee for a conditional-use permit to construct a telecommunications tower more than 50 feet tall from $7,000 to $750.
All supervisors were present at Wednesday night's meeting in the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St.
Northam doesn't care about what happens to people and their businesses; all he cares about is having power.
