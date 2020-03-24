WINCHESTER — Frederick County says residents who receive real estate tax relief as part of the county’s senior citizens/disabled persons program for 2019 will be automatically placed into the program for 2020, with the same rate of tax relief reduction.
County residents do not need to file or sign this year’s application or provide any documentation. The county decided to eliminate the application due to Gov. Ralph Northam’s state of emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Those who are new to the program and applying for the first-time should call 540-665-5680 to provide the information over the telephone.
“We are trying to help some our most vulnerable citizens who need this relief,” Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue Seth Thatcher said in a news release. “If we can do something to make it easier for them in these extraordinary circumstances, we are glad to do it.”
For more information, visit www.fcva.us/cor or 540-665-5680.
