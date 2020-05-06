WINCHESTER — Timothy Aylor, senior economist with the Virginia Employment Commission, says unemployment figures in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic are unlike anything he's seen before.
“I have not seen initial claims being filed in these numbers before," he said.
For the filing weeks of March 21, March 28, April 4, and April 11, initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits in Virginia totaled 410,762, which was only 67,000 fewer than the average of all initial claims filed during the last three economic recessions.
By the end of April, more than 500,000 Virginians had filed for unemployment, according to The Associated Press. That’s about 13% of the 4.46 million people the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates are in the state’s workforce. Nationally, more than 30 million people have filed for jobless aid over the past six weeks, more than one in six American workers.
Regionally, the city of Winchester and Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren counties are below the state average in terms of initial claims, but Frederick County’s claims began to go above the state average each week after March 21.
Frederick County reported 15 unemployment claims for the week ending March 14 and 303 the next week, according to VEC data. The numbers then rose to 1,042 claims for the week ending March 28. From there, Frederick reported 1,292 claims for the week ending April 4, followed by 938 for the week ending April 11, 724 for the week ending April 18, and 554 for the week ending April 25.
Statewide averages for the same time period are: 15; 320; 774; 1,023; 713; 563; 488.
Jobless claims for other localities in the region are:
Clarke: 3; 54; 162; 205; 191; 97; 106.
Shenandoah: 11; 168; 531; 601; 439; 323; 268.
Warren: 8; 230; 515; 605; 430; 316; 261.
Winchester: 7; 173; 438; 490; 389; 271; 224.
Virginia's jobless claims for the week ending April 25 totaled 341,295. That number for the same time last year was 18,360.
“The continued claims total mainly comprised those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a VEC news release said. “That total is more than ten percent of private sector payroll employment in the Commonwealth.”
Local Area Unemployment Rates — or LAUS — show Frederick County with an unemployment rate of 2.7% for the month of March, Clarke at 2.3%, Shenandoah at 2.5%, Warren at 2.8% and Winchester at 3.3%.
LAUS figures are based primarily on a residential survey, with some input from other sources including initial claims data.
Aylor noted that the March LAUS data “didn't really capture the impact from COVID in the way that the initial claims data did because much of the LAUS household survey data collection occurred during the second week of March — or ‘the Reference Week,’ largely before widespread layoffs began occurring.”
The state jobless rate in March was 3.3%, while the national jobless rate was 4.4%.
April's jobless figures aren't yet available. Some analysts predict the nation's jobless rate will jump to 15% or higher for April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.