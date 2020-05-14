WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Department of Social Services has seen a drastic drop in referrals to Child Protective Services (CPS) in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assistant Social Services Director Linda Gibson told the Social Services Board during a Tuesday meeting that the total number of CPS calls have dropped by 70% from February to April. She attributed the drop to the stay-at-home orders put in place by the governor.
“It is concerning that we had 113 calls in February and are down to 34 in April,” Gibson said. “So you know our normal sources of referrals are schools, counselors, friends and other family. As other people are more shut in, we just don’t have that opportunity. So, that’s the statistics.”
DSS Director Tamara Green said the county’s Department of Social Services has reached out to schools, because they are contacting students virtually.
“We did reach out and remind the counselors that as they reach out to their kids, if they have any concerns in their interaction with the children to please call us and flag those children for us, especially if they have had a history,” Green said.
During this time of low call volume, CPS workers have a goal of closing 13 cases a month.
Gibson said that CPS workers have been able to see children and family members for monthly face-to-face contact despite COVID-19 and have not had to conduct virtual visits. But there has been a decrease in in-home services. Services are being provided via telehealth, but that has its limitations.
Green said the pandemic has also impacted visitations between foster children and their biological parents.
“Foster families were concerned about children leaving their home and going into an environment where they are visiting with the birth family and them coming back into their home and would that expose them [to the coronavirus],” Green said. “So we have been doing a lot of virtual visits for children and their birth families. There have been some instances where children are right on the cusp of returning home or if visits are still happening, but for the most part those visits have been done virtually or through Facetime or another platform just because we do want to protect our placements and we do have to be mindful of our foster families and their safety as well.”
All congregate care facilities have stopped allowing outside visitors. All contacts with children in congregate care are being completed virtually via Doxy.me.
Gibson also said the numbers of Adult Protective Services (APS) reports received in March and April were less than average, which she found concerning. This was most likely due to mandated reporters (such as nurses, doctors, mental health providers and in-home providers) not having the usual number of contacts with vulnerable adults.
She said most assisted living facilities and nursing facilities are not accepting new admissions and the few that are are doing so under circumstances that are less than ideal for the client, particularly those who are cognitively impaired. For example, the clients cannot have visitors, they have to eat meals in their rooms and there are no group activities permitted.
APS workers are using technology to conduct virtual visits when possible, but many of the department’s clients don’t have access to smartphones or computers. Phone visits are being used when appropriate.
Most of the APS clients suffer from chronic health issues, cognitive impairment and mobility issues and are unable to visit outside. This means that APS workers are going into the homes of the adult clients as well as hospitals, group homes and facilities while taking every precaution possible with Personal Protective Equipment [PPE] and handwashing to keep themselves and their clients safe. APS workers have also been seeing clients through windows and doors.
“Clients who are cognitively impaired or severely mentally ill don’t understand what’s going on,” Gibson said. “They don’t get the COVID-19 thing, they don’t get social distancing. So they don’t understand why APS workers are showing up looking the way they do [wearing PPE] and why they can’t have physical contact with their workers. So I think that has been a challenge for them.”
Gibson said the department is positioning itself to be ready for an increased workload later this fall, after social distancing restrictions lifted. She said that as bad as the situation is, Department of Social Services teams have “really pulled together in interesting ways” and have adjusted to change on an almost daily basis.
“And so for the amount of change that people have had to experience….I really believe the vast majority of the staff have stepped up to the occasion,” Gibson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.