WINCHESTER — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Frederick County Public School seniors will not have a traditional in-person gathering on their planned graduation day this year.
Frederick County Public Schools announced Friday that the division will pre-produce and stream virtual ceremonies on Facebook the scheduled day of graduation for seniors at Millbrook, Sherando and James Wood high schools in June. The ceremony will not be a live-stream event, but it will still include speeches, special recognitions, awarding of diplomas and traditions honored at each high school.
“While I recognize there’s no true substitute for gathering together in a live environment to recognize the accomplishments of the Class of 2020, streaming the virtual commencement exercises on Facebook will allow individuals and families to watch the ceremonies together and engage with others virtually to celebrate each graduate,” said Frederick Superintendent David Sovine in a statement.
The graduation ceremonies will be streamed on each school’s respective Facebook page at the same date and time that the in-person events would have been held prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Sherando’s virtual ceremony will start at 7 p.m. June 3, James Wood’s virtual ceremony will start at 7 p.m. June 4 and Millbrook’s virtual ceremony will start 6 p.m. June 5.
Sovine added that even if Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order, which extends through June 10, were lifted early, it would be “extremely difficult” to adhere to social distancing guidelines and other recommendations made by health officials to prevent further spreading of the coronavirus.
“While I understand this is disappointing and sympathize with those who were hoping we would be able to hold commencement exercises as we normally would, it’s important that we adhere to the governor’s stay-at-home order,” Sovine said.
Graduating seniors will still receive their caps and gowns, said Steve Edwards, the division’s coordinator of policy and communications. Details on how each senior will receive a cap and gown are still being worked out, but graduates and their families will be notified of those details, he said.
There’s also a possibility of additional opportunities to recognize graduating seniors through a “controlled event” during which students could receive their diplomas while observing social distancing at their high schools. Further details on this option will be shared as it becomes available, Edwards said.
According to its website, Winchester Public Schools is not planning to hold an in-person graduation for Handley High School seniors this year, due to the governor’s stay-at-home order. However, Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum told The Star on Friday that the division is still evaluating options for Handley’s graduation, adding that there’s a hope the division will be able to communicate a decision with families in the next week or two.
Clarke County Superintendent Chuck Bishop told The Star that the division anticipates announcing a graduation plan at the end of next week.
