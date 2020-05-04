WINCHESTER — Starting today, the Frederick County government is implementing new procedures for people who need to visit the treasurer or commissioner of the revenue in the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St.
Visitors should park in the lot on Cameron Street and enter through the double doors. A deputy will guide people to maintain safe social distancing. Some people may be asked to wait outside, depending on the number of people present.
However, instead of coming to the County Administration Building to pay taxes or conduct other business, county residents are encouraged to take advantage of online options, drop-off boxes and drive-though window to make payments:
Use of the county’s website at www.fredtax.com to pay by e-check or credit card. E-check payment of taxes is free and convenient. Credit card payments have a 2.5% service charge, which was recently reduced.
The county’s drive-through window is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. for vehicle traffic only
The county’s night drop box is available to accept payments. The drop box is located on the Cameron Street side of 107 N. Kent St. Be sure to seal all envelopes and use the remittance stub from your bill. Put your name and address on the envelope. Residents may mail payments in the envelope provided.
Additionally, the county discourages the use of cash for safety reasons.
The commissioner of the revenue’s online services may be found at www.fcva.us/COR. Commissioner of the revenue contact numbers include: 540-665-5681 for personal property, 540-722-8324 for business licenses or 540-665-5680 for real estate.
To contact the treasurer, call 540-665-5607 or email borndoff@fcva.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.