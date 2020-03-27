A clarification has been made to this article.
WINCHESTER — Frederick County’s budget public hearing typically draws a crowd at the County Administration Building, but that wasn’t the case Wednesday night.
Although concerns about the coronavirus prompted county officials to implement safety measures to guard against people being too close to one another at the hearing, residents didn’t seem to want to risk it.
But that didn’t stop people from voicing their opinions about the county’s proposed budget for fiscal 2021, which includes a 5-cent real estate tax increase.
Knowing residents might not feel comfortable attending the hearing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the county gave them alternate ways to voice their opinions in writing.
Frederick County Deputy Clerk Ann Phillips told the Board of Supervisors that more than 80 comments were submitted online. Reactions to the proposed tax hike were divided. Some commenters said the increase is needed to meet the needs of a growing county. Others said it was inappropriate considering the economic havoc the pandemic is causing.
The county has advertised a $355.59 million budget for FY21 with a 5-cent real estate tax increase. Once a 5-cent tax hike is advertised, the board cannot adopt a higher rate, but it could adopt a lower one. The county’s real estate tax rate is currently 61 cents per $100 of assessed value. A 1-cent tax increase generates $1.1 million in revenue.
Phillips provided The Star with the comments the county had received on the budget as of Wednesday night.
The initial batch of comments received in the middle of last week, which were mostly from parents and people affiliated with Frederick County Public Schools [FCPS], were in favor of a tax increase. But as the coronavirus pandemic began to take its toll on the local economy, resulting in many people losing their jobs or having their hours cut, the proposed tax increase started getting more detractors.
Shawnee District resident Victoria Kidd said, “Now is not the time to raise taxes. Period. Many of us are worried about even having jobs after this. Please, look out for the little guys.”
Red Bud District resident Kristin Parthemos agreed, saying the supervisors should “absolutely not raise taxes, especially during this difficult time. Many in our town struggle to make ends meet as it is, and after this year’s events they will most certainly struggle more than ever. If we do anything with taxes, we should be lowering them.”
Shawnee District resident Ronnie Wilkins shared a similar sentiment. “I am 100% against any increase in taxes at this time, with the current uncertainty in what is going to happen and how long this will last, this is not the time to burden our county residents with even more worry.”
But Opequon District resident Mark Ressy said the current crisis will pass and that the community needs to look toward the future. “We should not focus on bare bones funding if we wish to attract businesses and workers with their families,” he said.
Shawnee District resident Amy Hall said she was “in full support of a tax increase.”
“With a fixed income and a husband on disability, I know the challenges of balancing wants and needs,” Hall said. “The items requested by FCPS are needs. Yes, this will affect my taxes and it will cost me more, but I am invested in the future of our community and our children. And, I implore you to look past the current pandemic situation and consider the reality that once things settle that our schools will still be overcrowded and teachers will be leaving for Loudoun County to make a better living. Do not let the temporary, current status of our economy impact your vote.”
County Administrator Kirs Tierney said that 62% of the budget ($228,093,450) is slated for school-related expenses, 18% ($63.3 million) for public safety costs and 20% ($64.2 million) for all other expenses, such as county administration, public works, parks and recreation, the regional landfill and the airport.
A 5-cent tax hike would enable the county to hire six additional firefighters/EMTs, a School Resource Officer for the new Jordan Springs Elementary, an investigator/deputy for the Sheriff’s Office, as well as replace the public safety radio system and maintain existing recycling services.
Schools Superintendent David Sovine has advocated for a tax increase, saying that if the school division receives only minimal or no extra funding in FY21, Jordan Springs Elementary may not open in August. An extra $2.8 million is needed in the division’s operating fund to fill 40 positions at the $27 million school being built in Stephenson. The money would also cover utilities, materials and supplies at the new school.
Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn and Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber both expressed frustration Wednesday night with Sovine for refusing to provide a detailed, line item budget. Currently, Graber and Dunn said all they have seen is a three-page summary available online at: frederick.k12.va.us/UserFiles/Servers/Server_135851/File/AboutUs/Finance/FY2021/fy21_superintendents_proposed_budget_final_021920.pdf.
Graber said he cannot have an in-depth discussion with the Frederick County School Board until he has more detailed information.
“It is very frustrating to me the cat and mouse games that have been played by the superintendent of the schools,” Graber said. “I have asked for information, it has been denied.”
Graber put on display in the boardroom an email exchange between Tierney and Sovine in which Sovine said a detailed FY 2021 budget for the school division does not exist.
“As was noted in the response I sent to Supervisor Graber through you on March 6, we cannot provide a detailed school budget for FY 21 at this time as the budget will not be final until April 21, since the Board of Supervisors and the state have not yet approved final appropriations,” Sovine’s email read.
All supervisors attended the hearing. They plan to hold a budget work session to further discuss the budget at 6 p.m. April 1. There will be no public comment period, but the meeting will be televised. The board plans to adopt the budget during its meeting on April 8.
Citizens can still submit comments about the budget to the board via:
The county website at www.fcva.us/2021BudgetComments
Email to county staff at Karen Vacchio at kvacchio@fcva.us or Ann Phillips at ann.phillips@fcva.us
Mail to BOS BUDGET 2021 PUBLIC HEARING COMMENTS, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester, VA 22601. Include your name, address and magisterial district.
At a time when the school division’s focus is on providing educational materials and other services to students and their families, it’s unfortunate that we have to take time to correct misinformation about the Superintendent’s Proposed FY21 Budget. However, this article contains inaccurate information that needs to be addressed. The article states that the only information that’s been provided to the members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors regarding the Superintendent’s Proposed FY21 Budget is a three-page summary available on the school division’s website. This is not true. Following the School Board’s fall training session held on October 25, 2019, each Supervisor was provided with the same 142 pages of information provided to School Board members during the session. The School Board utilized the information to develop its FY21 Budget Priorities. During the School Board’s meeting on February 18, 2020, Dr. Sovine presented his proposed FY21 budget. Following the meeting, a detailed copy of his presentation (22 pages) was provided to each Supervisor through the County Administrator. Dr. Sovine also provided the Board of Supervisors with additional information on his proposed budget during the School Board/Board of Supervisors Joint Meeting held on February 26, 2020. A copy of the presentation he made that night was also provided to each Supervisor and School Board member. The school division has also responded to numerous questions posed by different Supervisors via e-mail throughout the budget process. Finally, each member of the Board of Supervisors has been provided with a copy of the School Board Approved Budget for Fiscal Year 2020 (140 pages). That document is also available on the FCPS website (https://bit.ly/FCPSfy20approvedbudget). Clearly, members of the Board of Supervisors have received far more than a three-page summary of the Superintendent’s Proposed Budget and the statement appearing in today’s Winchester Star article is not accurate.
