WINCHESTER — In a 6-1 vote during a work session Tuesday night, the Frederick County School Board agreed to continue the division's hybrid learning model for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
Board member Michael Lake was the lone dissenting vote.
Hybrid learning allows students to attend in-person classes on a modified basis. Students also have a choice to take their classes 100% online. Both options were implemented at the start of the 2020-21 school year in September to accommodate learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 70% of students in Frederick County Public Schools are enrolled in hybrid learning and 30% in the online option.
Lake voted against continuing the hybrid model in support of teachers and staff who are concerned about working in-person as the pandemic continues.
"If we don't have staff, we don't have a school division," Lake said. "We do have some older staff members who do have underlying health [conditions] who are scared to come to work and so I just wanted to vote in support of them."
FCPS has reported that 105 division employees and 162 students have tested positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 8 and Jan. 1, according to the FCPS COVID-19 dashboard.
On Dec. 15, FCPS Superintendent David Sovine recommended to the board that the hybrid option continue in the second semester. The first semester ends Jan. 29.
Under the current and continued hybrid model, preschool through first-grade students have the option to attend in-person classes four days a week while students in grades 2-12 can attend in-person classes two days a week.
Board member Brandon Monk said that he and board Chairman Jay Foreman have discussed the possibility of increasing in-person learning for younger students.
"I had a lot of constituents reach out and I think many of us are in support of that when it's available," Monk said. "But also I recognize there are folks that are on the other end of the spectrum where there are fears and concerns and rightfully so."
Sovine has said increasing in-person learning could be challenging, given the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and the division's issues with school overcrowding.
In December, FCPS building level leaders and staff reached out to students in the 100% virtual model, allowing them to switch to the hybrid option where space allows.
Attending the School Board’s work session meeting on Tuesday night at the division’s administration building included Superintendent David Sovine, School Board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairwoman Shontyá Washington and board members Brandon Monk, Brian Hester, Bradley Comstock, Michael Lake and Frank Wright. The meeting was broadcast online via YouTube.
Thank you, Mr Michael Lake, for your consideration for the teachers. I am a Registered Nurse with 53 yrs experience and did not renew my teaching contract with FCPS in June, due to my concerns related to COVID and my age of 74. Teachers are a very dedicated group of people and deserve to be safe in their workplaces. No one can guarantee their safety in times of escalating COVID numbers, both nationally and locally. If I had a vote, it would be to provide all virtual learning until teachers within FCPS have received their first vaccine. Thank you for putting teachers first!
