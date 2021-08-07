WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board will vote a week earlier than expected on whether or not to implement a mask mandate when classes begin Aug. 23. The vote is now scheduled for Tuesday.
Frederick County school officials are recommending that all students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings inside all FCPS facilities during the 2021-22 school year in order to help ensure schools can continue in-person learning for all students five days each week and minimize the need for student/staff quarantines,” according to a FCPS news release.
The pending decision on masks in FCPS schools comes two days after Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum sent a letter to students and families that he will also recommend a universal mask mandate for all WPS schools during the upcoming Winchester School Board meeting on Monday. The Clarke County School Board will also make a decision on mask mandates for schools during a Monday meeting.
On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam held a press conference saying he expects all students and staff in preK-12 schools to wear a mask per the latest Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance promoting universal mask mandates in schools.
Northam is not reinstating a mandate through an executive order to wear masks.
But as he shared his expectation for universal masking in schools, Northam cited a new law passed by the General Assembly requiring school boards to offer full-time in-person instruction and instruction that “adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies … to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Northam’s recent comment on mask mandates in schools comes two weeks after the Virginia Department of Education said school divisions could make their own decisions whether to require face coverings or not.
Frederick County has a high COVID-19 transmission rate as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Winchester’s transmission rate has escalated from moderate to substantial in the past week, while Clarke County’s transmission rate went down from substantial to moderate, per CDC data.
The CDC recommends that vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear face masks in public indoor areas in localities where the transmission rate is high or substantial.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have only been eight outbreaks of COVID-19 in K-12 schools out of the total 123 outbreaks in the Lord Fairfax Health District, which includes Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren and Page counties. At least two cases of COVID-19 are required to classify an outbreak.
Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene previously said in March that because local school divisions implemented strong mitigation strategies against COVID-19, there were no outbreaks in schools during the peak of the pandemic. Those mitigation strategies included social distancing and face mask requirements.
In a July Frederick County School Board meeting, there was some pushback against masks in FCPS schools by residents, including a School Board candidate.
The Frederick County Board meeting will be in-person at its administration building on 1415 Amherst St. at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and will be live streamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BGTR5Ns5QuM&feature=youtu.be
