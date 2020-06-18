A clarification has been made to this article.
WINCHESTER — A formal recommendation on Frederick County Public Schools’ reopening plan isn’t slated to be presented to the School Board until July 21.
But Assistant Superintendent for Instruction James Angelos said at Tuesday night’s board meeting the division is considering options that would allow students to attend in-person classes once or twice a week starting Aug. 17. He stressed, however, that’s subject to change in the coming weeks.
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen public schools across the state. Schools closed for in-person instruction in mid-March over coronavirus concerns. Frederick County Public Schools is in the second phase of Northam’s plan.
“The situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic remains fluid,” FCPS Superintendent David Sovine said at the meeting. “It is likely some of the guidance that we know right now may change prior to the reopening of schools. With that in mind, it’s important that all of us, students, staff, parents and members of our community, are flexible and patient as we work to reopen our schools.”
School division reopening plans must be submitted to the Virginia Department of Education for review, and they must follow guidelines established by the Virginia Department of Education, the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Phase I guidelines include daily health screenings for students and staff, as well as limiting classrooms to 10 desks and school buses to 10 students. For Phase II and III, the guidelines state physical distance should be created between children on school buses and physical distancing of at least 6 feet should be maintained to the greatest extent possible in all buildings.
One reopening scenario FCPS is considering would have four groups of students across grade levels, with each group attending class one day a week. Fridays would be designated as a day for professional learning and/or teacher outreach.
In the other scenario, students would be split into two groups. The first group would attend classes on Day One and Day Two of the week, while the second group would attend classes on Day Three and Day Four. Fridays would be dedicated to teacher development and outreach.
In both scenarios, students would work on assignments and projects through virtual learning in Google Classroom on the days when they do not attend in-person classes.
Teachers would also likely have virtual office hours, Angelo said.
He added that he would like to explore the possibility of students in preschool through third grade, students with disabilities, and English Language Learners attending classes four days a week.
As the division prepares its reopening plan, Angelo said six teams of staff members will address these focus areas: social-emotional support, addressing and closing learning gaps, learning experiences, equity, flexible and innovative scheduling, and family and community engagement.
He noted there’s a possibility the school division could delay the start of the year or accelerate it. Or the division might develop a hybrid option with a staggered schedule.
“These are really challenging things to come up with solutions to, and the solutions aren’t going to be perfect,” Angelo said.
Six county residents submitted comments during the public comment period of the board meeting, all touching on reopening.
Julie Duncan, of the Shawnee District, said school should return as normal and that state guidelines are not sustainable.
“Kids’ mental health is on the line. Return to normal. If not, we will be homeschooling, as will hundreds of parents,” Duncan said.
Dorothy Russell, of the Gainesboro District, asked if it was possible to start the 2020-21 school year after Labor Day.
Michelle Dart, of the Opequon District, asked if more live online instruction would be offered. She also asked if all students would be provided Chromebooks.
Bruce Carlton, of the Red Bud District, asked what the division plans to do to protect its most vulnerable populations.
“Given that asymptomatic spread is a reality, how will schools keep the disease out of our school community?” he asked.
Winchester and Clarke County school divisions also are in the process of developing their respective reopening plans.
Winchester Public Schools has shared three options it is considering, with classes possibly beginning Aug. 10. The first option would allow 50% of students to attend in-person classes 50% of the day. The second option would allow students to go to school all day every other school day, and the third option would allow students to go to school two days a week.
Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop has recommended a plan that would have students attend in-person classes two days a week starting Sept. 1.
Attending the Frederick County School Board’s regular business meeting at the division’s administration building on Tuesday night included Superintendent David Sovine, School Board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairman Michael Lake and members Brandon Monk, Brian Hester, Bradley Comstock, Shontyá Washington and Frank Wright. The meeting was broadcast online via Facebook Live.
