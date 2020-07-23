WINCHESTER — After a nearly four-hour meeting Tuesday night, the Frederick County School Board narrowly approved a hybrid plan that will allow students to either attend in-person classes on a reduced basis or do their coursework online when the 2020-21 school year starts for the division on Aug. 31.
The hybrid plan, recommended by Superintendent David Sovine, passed on a 4-3 vote. The board also approved reviewing the plan after the first nine weeks of school are complete.
Board Chairman Jay Foreman and board members Brian Hester, Shontyá Washington and Frank Wright voted in favor of the hybrid plan. Vice Chairman Michael Lake and board members Brandon Monk and Bradley Comstock voted against it.
The board had three options to consider: 100% online instruction for students, 100% in-person classes or the hybrid option.
Foreman said he wasn't "in love" with any of the options.
"This is hard, this is agonizing," he said. "There is no one right answer."
But he ultimately supported the hybrid plan.
"I think it gives us the best of both worlds right now," Foreman said. "Whatever we decide, this is a bridge. This isn't forever. COVID will end. This is us just doing what we can to get there."
School districts across the country are trying to determine how to resume classes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Virginia's K-12 schools, which were shuttered in mid-March by Gov. Ralph Northam to stem the spread of virus, are in the process of mapping out their reopening plans.
Under Frederick County's approved hybrid plan, students in preschool through first grade have the option to attend school in-person four days a week (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays). Students in second through 12th grades are permitted to attend in-person classes two days a week (either Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays) and participate in online learning the other days.
The reopening plan was developed by 110 members of a task force and focus group.
Students who don't want to attend in-person classes can opt for 100% online classes, but course offerings will be limited. Sovine said the deadline to choose the 100% online option is Aug. 3. He added that families should expect a survey from the division about which learning model they would prefer by the end of this week.
Lake said he preferred the 100% online option "based strictly on safety."
"Do we actually think students, say in our high schools, are going to obey social distancing?" Lake asked.
Frederick County Public Schools has about 14,000 students.
In the hybrid plan, all school division employees are required to wear a face mask or shield, except when in a private office, physically distant or not in common areas. For students, face coverings or masks should be worn if "developmentally appropriate."
At the beginning of the meeting, about 250 public comments were submitted online to the board to be read aloud. After comments had been read for about an hour, Foreman requested that the public comment period end because reading all of the comments would have extended the meeting's length another two or three hours. He added that the comments read to that point reflected a good mix of opinions.
Board members had copies of all 250 comments, which came from teachers, parents and students.
Nicole Williams, of the Shawnee District, said she supported students returning in-person full-time. "I believe people are overexaggerating about the virus, and the kids also need to become immune to it that way they can fight the sickness, if they get it."
But some said they didn't want to take any chances.
Shawnee District resident Michelle Herbert, who teaches at Robert E. Aylor Middle School, said she has lost sleep over the thought that if the division makes the wrong decision, children may die. She added that she thinks 100% online learning is the best option for reopening the school.
"Even just one funeral is too many," Herbert said. "It is irresponsible to risk the health and safety of children in this community, especially just for the sake of satiating everyone's desire to return to normal."
Patricia Figueroa, of the Shawnee District, said she was in favor of 100% online learning at least until winter break.
"We need to be realistic that kids in elementary school will struggle with social distancing," she said. "As a mother of a child who has a weakened immune system, this does scare me."
Monk said none of the reopening options were good. "I'm a little disappointed that we haven't thought outside of the box. I'm personally in favor of a plan that would return our students back to school in a more robust format." He asked if it would be possible for all elementary students to attend in-person classes four days a week, but Assistant Superintendent for Administration Albert Orndorff said that option would be impossible to physically accommodate under the Centers for Disease Control's school reopening guidelines.
Preschool through first-grade classes tend to have fewer students and are easier to accommodate under the guidelines, Sovine noted.
Comstock, who spent 11 years teaching, said it will be difficult for students to learn in an environment where teachers are fearful of COVID-19 infection. "I have no doubt that our teachers are going to do their absolute best with whatever decision we make, but we have literally had hundreds, literally hundreds of teachers, reach out to us and say they don't feel safe."
Washington said she too has had sleepless nights over the decision on how to reopen schools, but she supports the hybrid plan because it gives families a choice.
Winchester Public Schools also has approved a hybrid option. The school year in Winchester will start Sept. 8.
The Clarke County School Board was expected to approve its reopening plan last night.
For more information about Frederick's plan, go to https://www.frederick.k12.va.us/cms/one.aspx?portalId=135936&pageId=24115458.
Attending the Frederick County School Board’s regular business meeting at the division’s administration building on Tuesday night included Frederick Superintendent David Sovine, School Board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairman Michael Lake and members Brandon Monk, Brian Hester, Bradley Comstock, Shontyá Washington. School Board member Frank Wright was present through telephone. The meeting was broadcast online via Facebook Live.
(3) comments
Just open it up and let's move on with all this BS. If you want to live in fear THEN KEEP YOUR KIDS HOME, WE ALL WANT TO OPEN AND MOVE FORWARD.
You said it, Jake.
COVID-19 testing update from JMU:
On Monday, school tested 33 Men Basketball & Women's Basketball players and staff, and another 16 football players who arrived in a later wave. All 49 tests were negative.
That's on top of 97 initial football tests on July 6 and 7, which resulted in only 1 positive.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.