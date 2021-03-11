WINCHESTER — As the Frederick County School Board prepares to vote on whether to expand in-person learning from two to four days per week for grades 2-12, board member Bradley Comstock says he has reservations about the plan.
"To be quite frank, I've received very mixed responses at all levels," Comstock said on Tuesday during a meeting of the board's three-member Instruction Committee. "It's not an overwhelming 'yes, I think we should go back, or no, I don't think we should.' It's been really right down the middle."
At the meeting, Comstock voted against a motion recommending that the seven-member School Board vote on Tuesday to expand in-person learning from two to four days per week for grades 2-12. Students in preschool through first grade in the division already have the option to attend classes four days a week.
Board members Brandon Monk and Jay Foreman voted in favor of the recommendation.
Before the vote, Comstock said he had visited seven of the division's 19 schools over the past two days. He said he spoke with staff and students and got a mixed response on whether the division should expand its in-person learning options.
About 70% of the division's students are currently enrolled in the hybrid model, which involves a mix of in-person and online instruction, while 30% are enrolled in virtual learning.
Schools Superintendent David Sovine has recommended expanding in-person instruction and for it to take effect on April 12.
Comstock said he doesn't doubt the division's ability to expand in-person instruction safely. He's more concerned about the challenges it presents.
"My question is, are the disruptions, are the extra work, are all these of these things, are all of these negatives that we've heard, are they worth it for potentially [19] extra days in-person?" Comstock asked.
For instance, about 18 additional buses would be needed in order to transport students with enough school distancing, and about 30 other buses would have to do double runs.
In addition to concerns about providing adequate social distancing with more students in attendance, school staff also expressed concerns about social adjustments that students will need to make as they acclimate to being around more of their peers.
Comstock added that during a visit to Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School, he and Principal Jessica Nail asked students if they wanted more in-person classes each week. Initially, students were enthusiastic about the idea, but when they learned it would mean twice as many students in their classrooms, they became more reluctant to the change.
"Every single student was against it at that point," he said. "I just can't get that out of my head."
Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, and Dr. Jeffrey Feit, vice president of population health for Valley Health, attended the Instruction Committee meeting and offered their input on the possible expansion of school days for students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greene said that reducing social distancing from six to three feet is still safe for students, as long as masks are worn properly.
Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Jim Angelo told the committee there's no expectation for students in these additional 19 days of instruction to make up for all the material they've missed in the past year due to pandemic restrictions.
"This is really about transitioning kids, families and teachers back into some level of normalcy," Angelo said. "It's really not about preparing kids for a test."
Comstock encouraged other board members to visit schools and talk with staff and students before rendering a decision.
Clarke County Public Schools is expanding its in-person learning from two to four days starting this month. The change will take effect March 15 for special education students and English Language Learners, April 5 for grades K-6 and April 12 for grades 7-12.
A decision on expanding in-person learning in Winchester Public Schools is scheduled for a March 22 vote by its School Board.
Attending Tuesday afternoon's Frederick County School Board Instruction Committee meeting at the division's administration building included Superintendent David Sovine, School Board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairwoman Shontyá Washington and board members Brandon Monk, Brian Hester, Bradley Comstock, Michael Lake and Frank Wright.
