WINCHESTER — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution on Wednesday night to obtain a $50 million line of credit.
County Treasurer William Orndoff said the $50 million, along with the county’s “strong financial position” and fund balance, would allow the county to pay expenses for six months.
“While we cannot fully anticipate the impact at this early stage of COVID-19, I do believe that cash flows for county operations could be impacted,” Orndoff said in a memo to the board and County Administrator Kris Tierney. “To date we are hearing through the media about relief for companies, individuals and small businesses. What we are not hearing from our federal and state partners is what, if any, immediate infusion of revenue will be available to localities."
The board agreed to secure the line of credit but requested that Orndorff include supervisors in upcoming spending decisions should the county ever need to use the line of credit during the current fiscal year or the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
“I see this as a tool in our tool kit that we'll need as we move forward in these uncertain financial times,” said Gainesboro District Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy.
The board’s resolution to secure the $50 million line of credit acknowledges that the pandemic may result in prolonged disruption to the national, state, and local economies, including the ability of local citizens and businesses to make payment of taxes and other revenues due to the county.
To retain the line of credit, which is being obtained from Truist (formerly BB&T), the county must pay $5,000 monthly.
The board also unanimously adopted a policy that would allow it to conduct meetings with some members participating by phone or other electronic means when they are unable to attend.
The policy says a supervisor may participate from a remote location when he or she experiences a personal matter or medical condition or disability that prevents attendance in person.
In the case of absence due to a personal matter (not medical/disability), the policy says the supervisor may not participate remotely more than twice in one calendar year, and the supervisor shall identify the personal reason for inclusion in the board's minutes.
In the case of absence due to medical/disability reasons, the minutes must note the remote participation for that reason, but minutes need not note the particular condition/disability. There is no limit on the number of times a supervisor may participate remotely for medical/disability reasons.
The policy also says the supervisors participating remotely must have their voice be audible to all people attending the meeting in person.
The board must approve remote participation on the particular occasion and note that fact in the meeting minutes. If the board denies participation, the board must note that fact in the minutes, with the reason for disapproval.
Even with this newly adopted policy, a minimum of four board members is required to be physically present to meet the state code requirement for a quorum.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Chairman Charles Dehaven Jr. and board members Gene Fisher, J. Douglas McCarthy, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn and Shawn Graber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.