WINCHESTER — With the coronavirus pandemic forcing people to stay at home, reliable internet and phone service are more important than ever.
With that in mind, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night to pass an emergency ordinance amendment to temporarily reduce the application fee to construct a telecommunications tower from $7,000 to $750. The reduced fee will be in effect until May 24.
Normally such a measure would first go before the Planning Commission, but Gainesboro District Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy, noting the extreme circumstances caused by the coronavirus, suggested bypassing the Planning Commission, as it is not scheduled to meet for several weeks. The board plans to eventually revist the matter, with input from the Planning Commission.
Telecommunications towers in the county are a by-right use, if they are no more than 50 feet in height from the ground. Towers in excess of 50 feet require a conditional-use permit.
Last month, the board voted 4-3 to deny a proposed code amendment that would have made 100-foot tall telecommunications towers west of Interstate 81 a by-right use, meaning no permit or public hearing would be needed to erect them. Board Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members Gene Fisher, Judith McCann-Slaughter and Bob Wells voted against the amendment. Supervisors McCarthy, Shawn Graber and Blaine Dunn voted in favor of it.
The board’s decision in February drew praise from the Top of Virginia Building Association and residents who thought the 100-foot towers would be an eyesore. But it also angered many people who live in rural areas of the county, particularly those in the Back Creek and Gainesboro districts who told the supervisors they need better internet service to work from home or for their children to be able to do school assignments. At that time, interim Shawnee Supervisor Fisher said students can download important information at school if they do not have reliable internet at home.
Since then, Gov. Ralph Northam has closed public and private schools in Virginia until the end of the academic year over coronavirus concerns. Many students are now doing assignments online, including college students who have returned home.
McCarthy said on Wednesday that the $750 application fee will be more accessible to citizens. Graber agreed.
“I don’t know how many folks will take us up on this offer, but I believe in the environment that we are in it would behoove us as a board to make it as business-friendly for folks trying to run their business out of their homes as we can,” Graber said.
DeHaven reminded that the applications must still be processed and reviewed. The only change is the fee to file the application with the county’s zoning administrator.
Because applications still need to go through the normal approval process, Fisher said residents should not expect to have a new tower built and ready for use for the remainder of the school year.
(1) comment
What a joke, how about find a long term solution to the internet problem
