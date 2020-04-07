WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors will meet Wednesday night to adopt its fiscal year 2021 budget and hold a public hearing on a permit for a 195-foot telecommunications tower.
The $465.62 million budget proposal does not include a real estate tax increase. A public hearing on the spending plan was held March 25.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St. Restrictions will be in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Members of the public who wish to attend will be taken to a separate room from the supervisors to watch the meeting on a screen. Rooms will be limited to 10 people, based on state and federal guidelines. Attendees are asked to avoid congregating in hallways, vestibules and immediately outside the building.
People who don’t intend to speak at the meeting are strongly encouraged to watch it remotely. The meeting will be livestreamed on the county website at www.fcva.us/bosmeetings. It also will be televised on Comcast cable channel 16.
Also on the meeting’s agenda are two public hearings — one about amending county code chapter 89 regarding fire and rescue services, the other about a conditional-use permit [CUP] for Shentel and North Carolina-based TowerCo to build a 195-foot monopole telecommunications tower near Sherando Park and Old Dominion Greens housing subdivision. The property is located at 107 Emory Court, Stephens City.
For those unable to attend, the board will take comments electronically. Those wishing to comment about the budget may do so at www.fcva.us/2021BudgetComments. Those wishing to comment about the county code amendment may do so at www.fcva.us/Chapter89Amendment. Those wishing to comment on the CUP for the telecommunications tower may do so at www.fcva.us/CUP08-19.
Comments may also be:
Emailed to kvacchio@fcva.us or ann.phillips@fcva.us
Mailed to APRIL 8 PUBLIC HEARING COMMENTS, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester 22601. Include your name, address, and magisterial district.
Delivered in person. Call the deputy clerk at 540-722-8273 to drop off your comments in advance of the meeting.
