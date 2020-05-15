WINCHESTER — Several members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors said they would like to see Gov. Ralph Northam allow businesses to reopen, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The board on Wednesday unanimously voted to extend a declaration of a local emergency until June 10. However, some of the supervisors said the reason they voted for the extension of the local emergency is so that Congress would provide the county additional funding.
“However, it is high time I believe we as a county support our small businesses and encourage those who feel so desired to go back to work to do so,” said Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber. “Our governor has drug his feet. And there is little that we can do as a locality legally to change his mind at our level. However, I do believe that we as a free people should have a free choice to do what we feel called to do as small business owners or as churches with the right of assembly.”
Additionally, Graber said he believes the Board of Supervisors should support small businesses or organizations who desire to challenge the governor to reopen “on a constitutional basis.”
Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn and Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells concurred with Graber’s comments, with Dunn saying “small businesses need to open.”
“For a small business that can’t operate at all until the middle of June, it’s going to kill them,” Dunn said. “It hurts.”
Wells said “I feel it’s time for Frederick county and small businesses have the opportunity to decide their own fate."
Northam plans to ease some public health restrictions in most of Virginia today, with the exception of Northern Virginia — where restrictions won’t begin being lifted until May 29. Northam’s stay at home order is currently in effect until June 10. Graber believes businesses should determine themselves when they can go back.
Also at the meeting, Dunn said he would like to consider reducing the county’s FY 2021 budget by $4.8 million, as the pandemic could prevent the county from receiving projected revenues. He said he did not want the county spending an additional $4.8 million “with money we may or may not get.” Under his proposal, the county would lose about $2 million and the school division would lose about $2.8 million from what was budgeted for the upcoming fiscal year.
“My concern is we won’t know where we are financially until maybe December or January,” Dunn said. “And I have concerns about putting additional money into the schools, if we don’t raise the revenue.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. said such a change should be put in writing. The matter will likely be discussed at a future board meeting.
The supervisors also unanimously voted to provide public wifi access in the parking lots at County fire stations and the newly acquired property at Sunnyside Plaza to assist citizens and their children with access to the internet during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fire stations located in Star Tannery, North Mountain, Reynolds Store and Gore were determined by the county’s IT committee to be the stations most strategically located in areas of greatest need. The IT committee recommended the site at Sunnyside Plaza due to the large parking lot.
IT director Scott Varner said the public wi-fi project would cost the board a monthly service fee of $2,000 for all five sites. He told The Star that the wi-fi should be made accessible in a few weeks. The board plans to revisit the matter in August to see if the wi-fi is still needed at that time.
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Granted an outdoor festival permit to Canaan Springs LLC and Abigail Linaburg for a wedding to be held at 1147 N Pifer Road in Star Tannery on July 11.
- Voted to extend the Lease of H&R Block Eastern Enterprises, Inc. at the Sunnyside Plaza for a one-year period expiring April 30, 2021. The base rent would be $1,050.00 per month.
- Voted to maintain the current Board of Supervisors salaries. The chair will continue to receive $10,800, the vice chair will continue to receive $10,200 and the other board members will receive $9,000.
Attending the meeting in the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent Street was Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr, Vice Chairman Bob Wells, Shawnee Supervisor Gene Fisher, Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter, Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn and Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber. Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy participated remotely.
