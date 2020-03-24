WINCHESTER — Frederick Water is taking steps to ensure customers have access to safe, clean water during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Frederick Water provides water and sewer service to more than 16,000 local homes and businesses.
“Frederick Water recognizes the importance of access to safe, clean water to protect human health, and we want to do everything we can to help prevent the spread of the virus,” Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence said in an email to The Star. “Providing high-quality water services is at the core of Frederick Water’s mission and that’s never been more important than during a crisis like this.”
According to Lawrence, while the essential water and sewer services of Frederick Water will continue to be in operation, Frederick Water’s buildings and facilities are closed to the public until further notice. Frederick Water is also suspending service calls that require employees to enter customers’ homes, except for emergencies.
“We are trying to keep everyone spread out,” Lawrence said. “We don’t want more germs in our community. We don’t want to go into someone’s house and spread germs.”
Customers are encouraged to utilize Frederick Water’s online resources and telephonic payment options to remain current with their water and sewer service bills.
These options are available by visiting munisselfservice.fcsa-water.com/MSS/citizens/UtilityBilling/Default.aspx, signing up for Autopay at frederickwater.com/form/electronic-payment-form or calling 1-877-318-7057.
Frederick Water reminds customers that health officials say washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
For more information, please visit the CDC, EPA and the Virginia health department web pages for the latest updates:
CDC: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html
EPA — Drinking Water and Wastewater FAQs: epa.gov/coronavirus/coronavirus-and-drinking-water-and-wastewater#tapwater
Virginia Department of Health: vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus.
