STEPHENS CITY — The grace period for Frederick Water customers who haven’t been paying their bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end.
On Tuesday night, Frederick Water’s board of directors unanimously agreed to resume water service penalties and disconnect the water and services of delinquent accounts.
“Forgive me, but I have no patience for those who seem to ignore their obligations,” said board member Stanley Crockett.
Frederick Water is a public authority providing water and sewer services to 16,800 local homes and businesses. Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the authority suspended disconnections of services due to unpaid bills on March 18 and suspended the standard 10% interest late penalty on April 1.
Executive Director Eric Lawrence said Frederick Water was never mandated at the federal or state level to suspend disconnections, but did it because administrative staff felt “it was the right thing to do.” He said that the delinquent residential service customers were encouraged to contact Frederick Water’s customer service and enter a payment plan.
As of Aug. 13, Frederick Water has more than 1,200 delinquent residential accounts totaling over $229,000.
Since Frederick Water relies on its customers paying their bills in order to finance its operations, Lawrence said it’s time to revisit Frederick Water resuming disconnections and assessing penalties.
Lawrence told the board of directors Tuesday night that many localities in the northern Shenandoah Valley, such as Front Royal and New Market, have either already started disconnections or are preparing to do so.
“Authorities like ourselves don’t benefit from tax payments,” Lawrence said. “We simply get revenue from our customers. So if one customer doesn’t pay, the other customers have to pick up the difference so that we can continue to operate.”
Frederick Water will reinstate a 10% interest rate on unpaid bills starting Sept 1. Frederick Water customers will receive their bills and notifications of upcoming disconnections on Aug. 31 and have a payment due date of Sept 30. Disconnections for residential accounts will begin taking place Oct. 1 for those who have not paid their bills or worked out payment plans.
“That is an incentive for people to come work with us,” Lawrence said of the disconnections. “If you work with us, and you do a payment plan, we are not going to penalize you. If you are silent and you are not paying your bills and you are not working with us, that’s when the penalties kick in.”
Due to the pure volume of disconnections, Frederick Water will phase in the disconnections, with a priority placed on the oldest delinquent accounts and accounts with liens. For example, Frederick Water will first go after those who have been using their services five to six months without paying before disconnecting those who have not been paying for 30 days.
“We feel those are the people who have had the most opportunity to make good on their payments, so we are going to go after them first to bring them into conformance,” Lawrence said.
Each week, the next phase of accounts identified for disconnection will receive a notification letter and be granted a final 10 days to bring the account into good standing or be disconnected.
Frederick Water plans to inform its customers of the disconnections through mailed flyers, newspaper advertisements and social media. Frederick Water will also mail letters directly to delinquent account holders and landlords, clarifying that disconnections are being reinstated.
“I certainly would not want to pile on to somebody who has been genuinely impacted by this pestilence,” Crockett said. “But my concern is those who make no attempt to meet their obligations and might take advantage of this situation. And I can always guarantee there are those out there. And I don’t want to come off as a bad guy, but I think that we need to aggressively pursue this with communications with those customers to get them engaged in some type of process to get their accounts … back into good standing.”
Lawrence said the Virginia General Assembly could shake up Frederick Water’s plans, as lawmakers are expected to consider legislation enforcing a moratorium on utility disconnections until 60 days after the end of the governor’s declaration of a state of emergency due to COVID. The proposed moratorium on utility disconnections would apply to all utilities, public and private alike. Lawrence said it could be a few weeks before Frederick Water knows the outcome of such legislation. If the General assembly passes such legislation, Frederick Water will resume disconnections and penalties as soon as permitted by state law.
Attending the meeting at Frederick Water’s headquarters at 315 Tasker Road in Stephens City were Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence, Chairman Gary Oates, Secretary/Treasurer Martha Dilg, Tom Simon and Henry Sliwinski. Stanley Crockett participated in the meeting remotely.
(2) comments
Come on people pay your utilities. If you have money for alcohol and tobacco, then you have $ to pay your bills first.
Where did it say that the people who couldn't pay their water bills were still buying alcohol and cigarettes?
