WINCHESTER — Frederick County and Winchester have canceled their Independence Day events.
On Monday, the county’s Parks and Recreation Department announced “with great disappointment” that it would not hold its Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at Sherando Park over coronavirus concerns.
“We know this is disappointing and we would like to thank everyone for their understanding, and we look forward to a bigger and better show in 2021,” according to a news release.
Tony Baker, marketing manager for the parks department, said the event typically draws about 1,500 people.
“It’s just a judgment call really,” Baker said. “We decided a while ago to go this route. It’s not the popular route, but we thought it was the right thing to do with everything that’s going on.”
Virginia’s current coronavirus restrictions limit gatherings to no more than 50 people.
Baker said safety concerns and uncertainty about the restrictions that will be in place on July 4 were factors in the decision. He noted that the county has not spent any money on this year’s event, which typically costs about $15,000.
Amy Simmons, Winchester’s communications director, said in a Monday email that the fireworks display held in conjunction with the city’s Rockin’ Independence Eve in Old Town Winchester on July 3 have been canceled, along with all city-sponsored events scheduled annually in June and July.
Rockin’ Independence Eve typically draws large crowds downtown. In addition to fireworks, the event typically features live music, a beer and wine garden, and exhibitions by historical re-enactors.
But some community fireworks shows will still take place.
Clarke County’s annual Independence Day fireworks display is set for 9:20 p.m. July 3 at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds. The event is sponsored by the Bank of Clarke County.
Clarke County is implementing changes to the event to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
All spectators are asked to stay in or with their vehicles.
Visitors may not walk around the fairgrounds.
Grandstands are closed.
There won’t be a pre-fireworks concert by the Clarke County Community Band.
The concession stand is closed.
Spectators may bring food and beverages. Alcohol is prohibited.
Spectators are asked to take their trash with them when they leave.
Spectators may also park at D.G. Cooley Elementary School, Clarke County High School or Chet Hobert Park, but they must stay in or with their vehicles.
The Town of Middletown also plans to hold a parade on Main Street and fireworks in the town park July 4, but the annual Independence Day event will be downsized. Town officials said at recent meeting that there will be no ground-level pyrotechnics that could potentially draw large crowds. Instead, all of this year’s fireworks will be aerial, making it easier for them to be seen by people spread over a greater distance.
(13) comments
Protesting America is okay, celebrating America is not allowed.
More proof that the anti-American Democrats are ruining this country.
Maybe we should just call it a protest.
Really saddened by this decision after coming out from quarantine people were looking forward to the Fourth of July firework display I agree there shouldn’t be anything kept in the park because of Covid and people need to stay their distance but I would’ve been OK with parking my car with my children and family and watching the display. Maybe next year! Meanwhile I’ll be headed to Middletown!
Bummer, bummer, bummer!! Just as businesses are starting to reopen, and America is getting back to as normal as possible after the government-induced shutdown in reaction to the COVID-19 virus, it's unfortunate that local government still does not have enough faith in citizens' ability to make proper decisions as to whether to attend such events and to take appropriate measures to minimize exposure, etc.
Kudos to Middletown for hold their 4th of July event.
So gather for a protest or to riot, no masks needed, touch whoever and whatever you want with nary a Leftist peep. Gather to celebrate "independence" and it's "no more than 50", masks, no touching, and, ultimately, no go. Just another real world example of ridiculous gov't decisions...
You got that right. The "Nanny State" is growing by leaps and bounds. We must be protected from ourselves. We don't know what's best for us, only the gubmint does.
If it weren't double standards, Democrats would have no standards at all.
But hey! Think of the money that those indie fireworks sellers will make!
All you have to do is go to Walmart and see just how "responsible" citizens are in taking "appropriate measures to minimize exposure." Probably about a quarter of them act as if they had never heard of the word "pandemic" before.
All you have to do is go to BLM protest and see just how "responsible" citizens are in taking "appropriate measures to minimize exposure."
See, I can do the cut, paste and tweek thing also. Fun game but still childish.
@Bernie - So true. Ali et. al. are like little kids dressing up as adults. To the adults, they look a bit silly but cute. To themselves they look important and ready for the real world even though they don't have a clue... lol.
Bernie Doc, I think a covid spike will come from those protests. I do not excuse them on health grounds. If you want to do something useful to show your disdain for the pandemic, go help a small company with cleaning by licking all the doorknobs. That would be about your speed.
Well, at least Clarke County is still having fireworks. Totally bummed that the band won't be playing though. It's really a treat having them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.