WINCHESTER — On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam asked all Virginia schools to close from Monday through March 27 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but a significant number of students rely on meals provided at school through a federal free and reduced-price lunch program to meet their nutritional needs.
To help fill the gap during the closure, school divisions are using creative means to get food to their students.
Frederick, Clarke and Winchester public schools all have plans in place to get meals to students.
Winchester
Starting today, Winchester Public Schools will have 12 yellow school buses parked at various sites across the city from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. At each site, a child 18 years or younger may pick up one lunch meal each day and one breakfast meal for the next day. A child does not have to qualify for free or reduced-price lunch to get a free meal from WPS.
About 68% of students in Winchester Public Schools qualify for free or reduce-price lunch, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
Here are the 12 food pickup locations in Winchester:
- Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary (bus loop on Van Fossen Street)
- Garland Quarles Elementary School (front entrance)
- Frederick Douglass Elementary School bus loop/front entrance)
- John Handley High School parking lot (near tennis pavilion)
- Daniel Morgan Campus (Purcell entrance)
- Park Place Playground on Beehive Way
- Northside Lanes Bowling Alley parking lot
- Whittier Park on Whittier Avenue
- FoodMaxx/Harbor Freight Parking Lot (Berryville Avenue)
- Timbrook Park (East Lane)
- Mount Carmel Baptist Church (parking lot)
- SouthSide Church of Christ (parking lot)
A online map showing all the locations can be found here.
Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said the division is preparing 1,200 lunches and breakfasts for today to see what kind of demand there is.
For any questions, call the WPS Central Administrative Offices at 540-667-4253.
Clarke County
Clarke County Public Schools has arranged a time for anyone 18 years or younger to pick up free meals. Anyone may pick up food as long as they meet the age requirement; they do not have to be a student in Clarke County Public Schools or qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
Today and on March 23 anyone who meets the age requirement can pick up five breakfast meals and five lunch meals at the entrance of Clarke County High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
About 21% of Clarke County Public School students qualify for free or reduced-price school meals.
Frederick County
Frederick schools will also provide one free breakfast and one free lunch to school-aged children each weekday beginning Friday. Meals will be available for pickup at James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando high schools, along with several satellite locations. Those eligible must be school-aged children and must present themselves at either one of the high schools or a satellite location to get their meals each day.
All three high schools will have pickup locations for meals Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The following 20 satellite locations will also provide free meals Monday through Friday:
Banburry Terrace and Statford Drive (9:10 - 10:30 a.m.)
Arcadia Mobile Home Park and Baker Lane (9:15 to 10:30 a.m.)
Blue Ridge Mobile Home Park (9:10 to 10:30 a.m.)
Hunter Run and Parkside Drive (9:10 to 10:30 a.m.)
Country Park and Green Park Drive (9:10 to 10:30 a.m.)
Preston Place Apartments (Brigstock side) (9:15 to 10:30 a.m.)
Regency Lakes Community Center (9:10 to 10:30 a.m.)
Shawneeland Council House (9:25 to 10:30 a.m.)
Mountain Falls Park (9:30 to 10:30 a.m.)
Scarlett Maple (pull in parking area) (9:10 to 10:30 a.m.)
Easy Living Mobile Home Park (9:15 to 10:30 a.m.)
Tavenner's Mobile Home Park (9:10 to 10:30 a.m.)
Gainesboro Fire Hall (9:15 to 10:30 a.m.)
Sandy's Mobile Home Park (9:15 to 10:30 a.m.)
Lantz Pharmacy - Main Street in Stephens City (9:15 to 10:30 a.m.)
Fay Street at Echo Village Budget Motel (9:30 to 10:30 a.m.)
Timberlake Terrance Apartments - Chinkapin Drive (9:15 to 10:30 a.m.)
Forest Lake Estates (9:15 to 10:30 a.m.)
Cedar Creek Apartments (9:30 to 10:30 a.m.)
Star Tannery Fire Hall (9:30 to 10:30 a.m.)
Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester is working with Frederick County Public Schools to continue helping students in need. From today through Friday, Bright Futures, with help from Frederick schools support staff, will be delivering food packs containing two weeks worth of weekend meals to the homes of more than 900 students who receive Bright Futures food packs each week.
Any families who typically get a Bright Futures food pack but do not want the packs delivered to their home are asked to contact Bright Futures at 540-667-2490.
If school closures extend beyond March 27, Bright Futures will need extra support from the community to continue providing meal packs to families, the school division said.
Donations of non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the Bright Futures Distribution Center at 178 Indian Hollow Road from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Food donations can also be dropped off outside of those hours by putting items in bins placed at the entrance to the Bright Futures Distribution Center. A list of current Food Pack Program needs can be found at http://bit.ly/BFfoodpackneeds.
About 35% of Frederick County Public School students qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
