WINCHESTER — With Virginia’s Oct. 13 voter registration deadline just two weeks away, local college students are doing their part to educate their fellow students on the voting process.
Although college students have traditionally voted at one of the lowest rates of any demographic group in the country, turnout has been increasing in recent years.
Last week, students at Shenandoah University held an in-person voter registration drive, with about 30 students registering as of Thursday.
On Friday, a Lord Fairfax Community College student held a virtual information session over Zoom to help students understand what they need to do to participate in the upcoming presidential election.
For many college students, this election may be the first one in which they’re eligible to vote. If students attend college in Winchester but live in another state, they must decide if they want to vote in Virginia or if they want to get an absentee ballot to vote in their home state.
Early in-person voting in Virginia started Sept. 18 and ends Oct. 31. The election is Nov. 3.
Keith Jones Pomeroy, SU’s director of civic engagement, said he’s noticed that a lot of students are already registered to vote.
SU is using weekly video public service announcements to inform students about registering to vote. The PSAs will also touch on topics such as this year marking the 100th anniversary of women being able to vote. In addition, the university will share a nonpartisan voter guide on local and national candidates appearing on the ballot.
There will be a presidential debate watch party on campus tonight.
On Election Day, SU will provide shuttles to local polling locations and will hold a barbecue on campus to celebrate voting. The next day, there will a time set aside for students to gather and reflect on the election.
SU sophomore Sophia Loukopoulos, 19, a psychology major from Pennsylvania, said she never learned how to register to vote in high school or from her family. She plans to vote absentee in the upcoming election. This is the first election in which she plans to participate.
Loukopoulos is working with SU’s Office of Civic Engagement to encourage students to get more involved in the voting process.
Kara Hansbarger, 33, who is earning an associate degree from LFCC in human services, is working with the college through an internship to provide information to students about voting. Through Zoom meetings, she will help students check their voter registration status and find credible information on the candidates who are running.
“A lot of people don’t realize how quick it is to register or to even check,” Hansbarger said.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, she added that there’s a lot of worry and misinformation about voting. So she is available to help students clear up their concerns and figure out how to request an absentee or mail-in ballot or how to find their polling place.
“Your vote does matter,” Hansbarger said.
