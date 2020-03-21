WINCHESTER — Funeral homes in the region must limit the number of people attending services due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
David Zimmerman, vice president and general manager of Omps Funeral Home, said the funeral home is following the recommendations of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit gatherings to 10 people.
Families, he said, have been understanding about the situation.
Omps is recording every service and a large family can view it at home through a livestream. Omps has locations on Amherst Street and on Front Royal Pike, but during the pandemic Omps is serving families exclusively through its Amherst Chapel location. Zimmerman said the staff is making sure the facilities are cleaned and sanitized throughout the day.
The large room at Amherst Chapel where many funerals are held will be reconfigured for the new reality: 140 of the 150 chairs will be removed and the remaining 10 seats will be spaced at least 6 feet apart. The funeral can also be broadcast to different rooms in the facility so groups of 10 can watch from the different rooms.
Jones Funeral Home, Cartwright Funeral Home, Phelps Funeral Home and Enders & Shirley are also limiting their funeral services to 10 people.
Darrin Jones, president of Jones Funeral Home with locations on Pleasant Valley Road and in Stephens City, said private funeral services are being limited to immediate family. He said memorial services meant for a larger crowd can be held at a later date when the restrictions are lifted.
He said COVID-19 hasn’t impacted operations too much as the staff is used to regularly cleaning and wearing gloves. He said the funeral services will be offered at a deeply discounted price until the pandemic dies down.
Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, with locations in Berryville and Stephens City, will follow recommendations from the CDC, National Funeral Directors Association and state health agencies. RK Shirley, senior vice president of Enders & Shirley, said the funeral home can provide live streams of funeral services and make a CD for families to keep.
Enders & Shirley is advising people who are sick or in a “high risk” category to stay home and pass on their condolences to the family by phone or by signing the online guestbook on the Enders & Shirley website. The funeral home is also encouraging attendees of services to avoid physical contact such as handshakes or hugs.
“Obviously a lot of folks are putting services off into the future when things are safe,” Shirley said.
Bruce Cartwright, owner of Cartwright Funeral Home, said staff have constantly been disinfecting everything in the building and large gatherings are not allowed.
Cartwright is also providing two-hour visitations to space out visitors paying their respects, so that everyone who wants to come in and sign the book can do so without exceeding the 10-person limit. He said there will be no chairs during two-hour viewings, so people are not inclined to stay.
“We are going to serve the families as we can,” Cartwright said. “I would love to have a full funeral and have everybody come, but we just can’t. We have to be mindful not only of what the CDC says, but the virus is a dangerous thing. People need to be aware that.”
Cartwright said the funeral home is educating families about social distancing and encouraging visitors to not touch each other.
“Some people aren’t going to understand,” Cartwright said. “But I’m going to do what I have to do to protect my people and the people that come in here.”
Michael Phelps, owner of Phelps Funeral Home, said his staff was “well-prepared for this” since they have been strict with cleaning and using personal protective equipment. He said Phelps is willing to wait to schedule services for an unlimited amount of time if a family doesn’t want to hold a funeral service during the pandemic.
“We are following federal and state guidelines as far as any gatherings within our facilities must be approximately 10 people,” Phelps said. “However, if the service is held in the family’s church or outdoors at a grave site location, then that would be between the family and the pastor to make that decision.”
