WINCHESTER — Construction of the Lofts at East Piccadilly was expected to start during the spring, but with autumn just one month away, ground has not been broken and there's no indication of when — or if — work will begin.
The Lofts at East Piccadilly was first proposed in 2018 as EPicc Lofts, a $10 million to $11 million mixed-use development that would include 44 apartments, two retail stores or restaurants and indoor parking for all tenants.
From December 2017 through February 2018, Winchester's Economic Development Authority (EDA) purchased a total of six properties at the northeast corner of East Piccadilly and North Kent streets for a total of $1,298,000. A Northern Virginia-based development firm, Providence Capital Partners LLC, then proposed a public-private partnership where it would buy the site from the EDA for $1,062,000 and reimburse the authority $150,000 for demolishing the existing buildings and preparing the site for construction.
The site was cleared by late September, and officials with the EDA and Providence said construction of the Lofts at East Piccadilly would most likely begin by the end of March.
By mid-March, Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said Providence had lined up investors and financing for the project, and was on the verge of finalizing the deal. Before contracts could be signed, though, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the entire country to a standstill and made investors and banks think twice about funding new construction projects.
"A lot of things that had been in process [throughout the United States] have been thrown completely into disarray due to the impacts of a global pandemic on the national, regional and local economies," Hershberger said. "Projects across the country are dealing with the same issues of having to rework financial assumptions, navigating a new landscape with investors and financial institutions."
In other words, many projects that seemed like good investments last year have since lost their luster due to rising unemployment and growing uncertainties about the future of America's economy.
The first outward sign of trouble for the Lofts at East Piccadilly came in early July when Rob Seidel, president of Providence Capital, sought to extend his purchase agreement with the EDA for nearly a year and asked to delay reimbursing the authority $150,000 for its demolition expenses until the sale contract was finalized. The EDA granted the first request, but insisted that Seidel pay half of the demolition costs up front and the remaining $75,000 once Providence's purchase of the property was completed.
On Tuesday, with no end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, Hershberger was hesitant to go into specifics about the current status of the Lofts at East Piccadilly.
"The developer is still working toward a final resolution of the project, and as of right now, that's all I can say," Hershberger said. "In a perfect world, it would already be under construction. But we're living in anything but a perfect world right now."
If the Lofts at East Piccadilly falls through, the EDA would retain ownership of the property.
"If we have to pivot, we own a very attractive piece of downtown that will be something that is contributing to the future vitality of the city," Hershberger said.
The EDA also owns the former Winchester Towers site at 200-214 N. Cameron St., where a separate public-private partnership has been formed. Lynx Ventures Inc. of Richmond has proposed buying the property from the EDA to build Cameron Square, a $35.5 million mixed-use complex that is expected to include 165 one- and two-bedroom apartments, retail stores, a restaurant and a parking deck.
Hershberger acknowledged on Tuesday that COVID-19 has slowed Cameron Square's planning process, but otherwise, everything is still on track with the project and Lynx has indicated it will pursue financing once it's ready to move forward with construction.
"Economic turmoil related to the pandemic is the cause for every delay that we're seeing," Hershberger said. "It's hard for someone to make an investment, for a bank to make a loan, when there's uncertainty like there is now."
The EPicc Lofts project was a flawed project from its 2018 beginning. The Lynx project, a complex one with lots of ‘ifs and buts’, since 2018 has still not gotten off of the ground, and is unlikely to any time soon.
Mr. Hershberger is delighted to have the pandemic to blame for this, but these two projects have been failures since long before last March - and he has yet to be able to finalize any worthwhile development for Winchester since his arrival in March 2017.
Almost $3 million of our taxpayers’ money is sitting there in vacant lots, growing weeds. The small amount of taxes previously paid on those lots has been eliminated, while the taxpayers continue to carry the cost of Mr. Hershberger and his department.
And you call this “Economic Development”? It looks more like economic stagnation to me, and the city could save a lot of money by shutting it down. We have some very good, private real estate businesses in the city, fully capable of doing a far better job, at no cost to the taxpayer.
The public money used to supplement the developer's dream of big profits could have been used to renovate what was torn down. Can we please learn the lessons of the past in Winchester? We don't want or need to put in Northern Virginia type buildings by using public funding. The proposed development would look like a fish out of water at the location where all the old buildings were torn down. We lost the old Piccadilly Grill on that important corner. Very sad indeed.
