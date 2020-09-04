BERRYVILLE — Even though the coronavirus pandemic has made starting a new school year anything but typical, the Clarke County Education Foundation managed to bring smiles to faces of students, parents and grandparents on Thursday as they distributed about $12,000 worth of free school supplies.
"I'm just grateful for them, because it's something we all need right now, because of all this going on," Clarke County High School senior Larisa Gonzalez, 17, said. "It's just some hard times."
The 2020-21 school year starts Tuesday for students in Clarke County Public Schools, where middle and high school students will be taking classes 100% online as a result of the pandemic. Elementary school students have the option to attend in-person classes twice a week in combination with online learning or to take their classes all online.
Larisa said she's disappointed that classes won't be held in-person at the start of the school year, because she and her classmates will miss out on a lot of senior traditions, but she was appreciative of the school supplies.
The foundation, which supports Clarke County Public Schools, received $12,000 in donations from community members and businesses to provide about 570 school supply kits to students in need. The contents of the kits varied by grade level. Every kit include five reusable face masks, which have become part of living in the midst of a pandemic. Other items that were distributed included pencil cases, dry erase markers, notebook paper, folders and binders.
Foundation President Beth Williams said each kit cost about $25 to sponsor, but the retail value was more than $70. The foundation partnered on the initiative with another nonprofit organization, Kits for Kids, which secures school supplies at wholesale prices.
Betty Townsend, whose grandson will be an eighth-grader at Johnson-Williams Middle School, stopped by Clarke County High School on Thursday to pick up a pack of supplies. She said it was nice to have one less thing to buy.
"It's absolutely fantastic," Townsend said. "Just to be able to stop by and pick it up in a safe environment."
While she is comfortable with the county's middle and high school students attending their classes online, she also is disappointed for them because they miss seeing their friends.
Townsend, who is retired, said her grandson has his own workspace set up and ready to go for virtual learning.
"We're just taking it one day at a time," she said.
In addition to the high school, supplies were distributed at Boyce and D.G. Cooley elementary schools.
Williams said as she handed out supplies at D.G. Cooley, one young student's face brightened as he walked up to get his package.
Even as local businesses struggle from the pandemic's economic toll, they are still finding ways to give back to the community, she said.
"I think a lot of people are really struggling in the community and so I think this is really helpful for them," Williams said about the supplies giveaway. "It's been really cool to me to see the people who are not struggling who want to find a way to give back and have been so generous."
The foundation is working to deliver school supply kits to students who weren't able to pick them up on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.