WINCHESTER — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has cast a pall over the local tourism industry, but a few glimmers of hope are starting to shine through.
Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said on Thursday the average hotel occupancy rate on Sept. 5, the Saturday before Labor Day, actually surpassed the rate from last year's holiday weekend. This year, 71% of hotel rooms in Winchester and Frederick County were filled on Sept. 5, which is 1% more than the average occupancy rate from the same day in 2019.
More good news arrived in the form of CARES Act assistance. Kerns said the federal government's most recent allocations to the city and county included $150,000 to revive a local tourism industry that has faltered as a result of pandemic-related closures of businesses and attractions, as well as people's fears of traveling and potentially exposing themselves to the coronavirus.
"We were very, very fortunate to receive the CARES money," Kerns said.
Prior to the pandemic's arrival in March, the Convention and Visitors Bureau was already developing a local tourism campaign, "Uncommon to the Core," to promote the Northern Shenandoah Valley's recreational, cultural and historic attractions. However, that campaign was temporarily sidelined as it became evident that Americans were reluctant to travel due to health concerns and facility closures.
Instead, Kerns said the bureau is using the $150,000 in CARES money to pivot into a new advertising campaign for the fall called "Open and Safe," which will target people in the D.C. metro area who are within driving distance of Winchester and Frederick County.
The goal of "Open and Safe," he said, is to let people know the Winchester area has a lot to offer regardless of the pandemic and is an ideal destination for a day trip or overnight stay.
The local Convention and Visitors Bureau is also teaming with the Virginia Tourism Corporation to highlight the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Kerns said a video showcasing things to see and do in Winchester and Frederick County will be promoted today during a virtual tour streamed to Canadians who cannot enter the United States because of the current border closure but may be looking for future vacation destinations once the pandemic ends.
Once "Open and Safe" ends at the end of the year, Kerns said he plans on rolling out the "Uncommon to the Core" campaign this spring, in hopes that people who have been confined during the pandemic will be eager to start traveling again in 2021.
