WINCHESTER — Monday marked another “first” amid the COVID-19 pandemic as area school divisions increased in-person learning to four days a week for all students.
It’s a big step in returning classrooms to some sense of normalcy in a year upended by the pandemic.
Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said there was a “buzz in the air” and many happy reunions among students and staff on Monday.
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine had similar observations as he visited schools during the day, saying there was “a high level of energy and excitement for our students to be back. It’s good to see our hallways full.”
Because of the pandemic, students have spent the 2020-21 school year either attending classes online, which remains an option, or attending in-person classes two days a week on an alternating schedule with their classmates, in combination with online learning.
Starting Monday, Winchester and Frederick County expanded in-person learning from two to four days per week for grades 7-12. Clarke County Public Schools increased in-person learning from two to four days per week for grades 7-12.
Lower grades already had the option to attend four days a week.
From March to June of the 2019-2020 school year, schools were closed to in-person learning by order of the governor to prevent the spread of the virus.
So Monday marked the first time such a large number of students had been in local schools since last March.
School officials reported that the first day of expanded in-person learning went smoothly.
Having more students in school buildings makes it difficult to enforce the recommended six feet of social distance to combat the spread of the virus, so three feet is being observed.
The number of students at Clarke County High School doubled on Monday with the expansion of in-person learning.
“Seeing all the kids together, I know it’s not back to normal, but we’re going in the right direction,” said Lauren Allison, who teaches physical education at CCHS. She was monitoring students in the cafeteria to make sure they were social distancing.
She said it “felt good” to see more students in the hallways.
She said she’s talked in her health classes about how mental health has suffered for many people during the pandemic, as they’ve had to isolate from their family and peers.
“So especially for our students here, just getting them back together I think is going to lift their spirits and reengage with friendships and friends that they haven’t been able to see on a daily basis,” Allison said.
CCHS junior Tristan Coffelt, 16, said she was the only girl in a lot of her classes before Monday. Now that in-person learning has expanded, she said she’s happy to be around more of her female friends.
She said it will definitely help her academically to be back in school more days per week.
CCHS junior Ele Smalley, 17, said she feels fairly safe from COVID-19 now that more people are getting vaccinated. She added that teachers are doing a good job enforcing mask wearing and social distancing.
She said not being able to see friends during the pandemic has been hard.
“It was really hard for me personally, because I love my friends,” she said. “I love being back.”
Ele added that the pandemic made her realize that she took school for granted.
“We’re so privileged to have the opportunity to come into school,” Ele said. “Looking back at my sophomore year, freshman year, I kind of took it for granted then and now being back and in-person, it’s like, wow, I’m really lucky.”
At Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School in Winchester on Monday, third graders in Diana Roche’s class quietly worked on a writing assignment at their desks, distanced three feet apart as they wore their face masks.
Several of her students said they were excited to see more of their friends.
“They’ve been very excited,” Roche said. “I think the kids definitely appreciate being here more.”
Roche said that while there is an increased risk of possibly spreading COVID-19 with more students in the building, they benefit from the structure and resources that are provided by in-person learning.
Melinda Holthaus, a VACDES second-grade teacher, said she was excited to see her class size nearly double, which helps build community among all her students.
Teaching both virtual and in-person classes during the current school year, Holthaus said she felt overwhelmed at times, but she always felt supported by the school system.
“I feel like whenever we had concerns, they were addressed and they met our needs,” she said.
