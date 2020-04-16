WINCHESTER — When Gov. Ralph Northam announced on March 30 that his stay-at-home order because of COVID-19 would be in effect until June 10, Dave McLellan simply assumed that meant all of Virginia’s golf courses were going to be closed during that time.
The 68-year-old knew he was going to need some time to rest because of a procedure on his leg, so golf wasn’t on the forefront of McLellan’s mind anyway. But when one of his regular playing partners called him on Sunday and told him about his recent experience at Rock Harbor Golf Course, McLellan was ready to put his legs into action again.
Northam is allowing golf clubs to remain open, and McLellan — a retired Valley Health employee who has been a member of Rock Harbor for more than 10 years — swung his clubs for the first time in three weeks on Tuesday.
“I’m ecstatic,” said a laughing McLellan, who usually plays three times a week, when asked how it felt to be playing at his home course. “I’m getting out and exercising. I ride my bicycle some, but that gets kind of boring. It’s nice to be able to come out here.”
General managers of some of the area’s golf clubs are glad they can accommodate them, and they and their club’s employees are certainly looking out for the welfare of the golfers with the measures they’ve taken to keep them as safe as possible from COVID-19.
For their clubs’ own financial welfare — Shenandoah Valley Golf Club general manager Richard Runyon believes there may come a time when clubs have to prepare themselves to shut down the rest of the year — they just hope life returns to normal sooner rather than later.
The following is a look at Rock Harbor and Warren County’s Shenandoah Valley Golf Club and Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club (all three are public courses) and Winchester Country Club (private).
• • •
You can’t miss the “NO GATHERING ANYWHERE” signs that are posted around Rock Harbor, but old habits die hard.
Five men were standing and talking relatively close to each other in the Rock Harbor parking lot at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. That prompted Rock Harbor senior ranger Dave Bartlett — winner of multiple Winchester Star Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year awards in the 1980s and ‘90s with Clarke County High School — to get their attention by first making a low whistling sound, then waving his arms in a spreading motion to get them to separate.
“We’re trying to keep everybody safe,” said Rock Harbor general manager Amy Adams in a phone interview on Monday. “We’re trying to provide people with exercise opportunities, get some fresh air, and get rid of their cabin fever, while doing everything we can to protect our staff, our grounds crew, our members, and our golfers.”
Adams had Advanced Graphics in Winchester put signs all over the club’s two 18-hole courses telling golfers to stay six feet away from each other. Just on Monday morning, Adams put up 20 signs emphasizing that people not gather and stay six feet apart.
“We’ve been more like bouncers for the last few weeks,” said Adams with a laugh. “We’re making sure that folks are doing their part. My office overlooks our porch, so I can see everybody, making sure they’re doing what we’re asking them to do.”
Club employees keep a watchful eye on golfers as they head to the clubhouse to check in — they have to use the hand sanitizer dispenser before they reach the clubhouse door. There is tape on the floor in the clubhouse to keep people six feet apart, which limits the number of people who can be inside to six. Plexiglas is set up in front of all employees to prevent the passing of airborne droplets onto other people. Employees wear gloves (masks are also available for use), which prevents people from having to touch the credit card machine.
Adams said Rock Harbor’s sitdown clubhouse dining area is closed, but they have a food and beverage to-go station set up by one of the side windows on the porch. (Rock Harbor frequently posts its take-out dinner specials on its Facebook page.) Only one person is allowed inside a restroom at a time, and the only way to get in is through the back door.
Everything on the golf carts is given sanitary treatment, from the steering wheel to the straps on the golf cart. Unless they come from the same household, everyone is allowed to have their own cart. People can walk the course if they prefer.
On the course, the bottoms of the cups are raised so people don’t have to dig around to get their ball out. Rakes have been removed from the bunkers and people are asked not to touch the flagsticks. The ball washers have been covered up.
“They’re doing a good job of making sure you don’t have to touch anything,” said Sandy Bailey, a 56-year-old from Inwood, W.Va., and a Rock Harbor member who played with her husband Bill on Tuesday.
Rock Harbor cannot hold any group-based events for the duration of Northam’s stay-at-home order, which is usually an important source of income. (For April, six major events were canceled while eight were postponed to later in the year.) But with states like Maryland and Pennsylvania not permitting golf at all inside their borders, Adams said Rock Harbor is currently holding up well financially.
“It would normally be a very busy April for our corporate tournaments and charity events,” Adams said. “We’ve lost about six of those, which [could be around] $30,000, $40,000. But we’ve gotten that back from all of the golfers who have come from all over the place to play here. So for now, we’re doing fine.”
There were approximately 75 cars in the Rock Harbor parking lot at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, including several with Maryland and Pennsylvania license plates. One woman who wished to remain anonymous said, “It’s nice to be in a state where they haven’t closed the golf courses.”
• • •
Located 12 miles from the center of Winchester, Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Front Royal is a huge part of the area golf scene. It’s the home course for James Wood and Sherando high schools, and SVGC has been a longtime host of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival golf tournament.
Clubs all over are doing things like Rock Harbor. SVGC has the same policy for rakes and flagsticks, and they have styrofoam at the bottom of the cups so people don’t have to reach down to get their balls. SVGC sanitizes each cart and washes them with pressure washers.
In an interview on Monday, Runyon said SVGC — which has three nine-hole courses — encourages people to walk the course if they’re up for it. (SVGC’s longest 18-hole combination is about 1,000 yards shorter than the two Rock Harbor courses.) Runyon said a lot of people have opted to walk.
Runyon said SVGC has removed all tables and chairs, but it has a walk-up window for its grill room. SVGC offers dinner specials.
In the pro shop, only one person comes in at a time to check-in and pay for a round. SVGC is currently making it more affordable for people to do just that with a $19 per round offer through the end of April. To play with a cart prior to 2 p.m., the normal rate is $35 Monday through Thursday, $45 on Friday and $50 on weekends and holidays.
“I’m trying to help people that need the help,” Runyon said.
SVGC could use a lot more than just its golf income, though. Weddings and banquets are a big part of SVGC’s business. With Northam banning all gatherings of more than 10 people, Runyon said SVGC began canceling events in mid-March and is not holding any group events (including tournament golf) through the end of June, which is a loss of $575,000. Because there’s no end in sight to COVID-19, SVGC might cancel July events.
“It’s absolutely crazy how much business we’ve lost upstairs [in the banquet area],” said Runyon, whose club hasn’t laid off any employees. “How we can still keep the doors open ... it’s day by day.
“I feel for all the people that have restaurants and small businesses. If we didn’t have golf, we’d be out of business right now. It’s tough on everybody.”
In addition to reduced golf rates, SVGC is also trying to help by selling products in the pro shop that a lot of people have had a hard time finding like bread and toiletries. SVGC even sells toilet paper, which is the biggest treasure of all in grocery stores these days.
Runyon said SVGC occasionally fields comments questioning why SVGC is open, because they don’t feel it’s appropriate even with Northam permitting golf.
“We get a lot of compliments on how we conduct our business,” Runyon said. “But you get the infrequent email that says we’re being insensitive to social distancing when they haven’t even visited our facility.
“You’ve got to feel for those people sending the emails, too, because it’s just frustration. They hear about golfers on the golf course, and they’re limited in what they can do.”
Runyon wonders just how much SVGC is going to do with any aspect of its operation down the road.
“I think it’s going to be two, three, four months for people to get the confidence back to be able to go out and enjoy themselves and feel safe doing it,” Runyon said. “I think we better be prepared, at least in the golf business, to possibly shut down the rest of the year. I don’t know if we can weather the storm. I’m very optimistic, but I have to be reasonable.
“[COVID-19] is a game-changer. It’s not only changed the game of golf, but it’s definitely going to change the way we do business in the future as far as large weddings and large gatherings. I think this will resonate for a long time to come even after it’s over with.”
• • •
Winchester Country Club (the home course of Handley High School) is not allowing any guests and not allowing people to congregate in groups anywhere on its property. The clubhouse is closed to members.
In an email, WCC general manager Rick Grindeling said the precautions the club is taking include increased sanitation of all high touch areas — for example, door handles, hand railings, faucets, and toilet and urinal handles. Disposable gloves are used at all times for cleaning and service. Hand-sanitizing wipes are located throughout the facility.
Golf carts are cleaned and disinfected both prior and after being used. Only one person can ride in a cart at a time unless they’re with a family member. No water coolers, ball washers, bag stands, benches or bunker rakes are on the course, and people must leave the flag in as they putt into raised cups.
The WCC staff is not cleaning any clubs and is encouraging members to take their equipment home with them.
For food and beverage, there’s only curbside pickup, so members must wait in their cars and pop their trunks so WCC can place the items there.
For tennis, the indoor bubble is closed and the pro shop is closed to members. Four players maximum are allowed on the court at a time, players must use their own balls when serving, and players are asked to pass balls between points by kicking them as opposed to picking them up and tossing them. Accessories like water coolers, benches and score keepers have been removed.
The pool and fitness area has been closed until further notice.
Grindeling said all group events and banquets are canceled through June 10.
“We take the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously and are going above and beyond to make sure our staff and members are safe and I do believe they are grateful for that,” Grindeling said. “The members are pleased they can get out and get some needed exercise and have a little normalcy during these difficult times and at the same time feel safe and follow the social distancing guidelines.”
• • •
The home of the Millbrook and Clarke County high school golf teams, Blue Ridge Shadows in Front Royal (12 miles from the center of Winchester) is another club that has a big presence in the local community.
General manager Brian Jones said his club is also doing the same things as other clubs. A bleach disinfectant is used to sanitize carts after each use, trap rakes, water coolers, and ball washers have been removed, sand bottles have been removed from carts, and spacers have been put in holes so balls won’t go all the way to the bottom and people won’t touch the flagsticks.
Jones said check-ins can be done via phone so people don’t have to enter the clubhouse. On busier days, Blue Ridge splits outside and inside check-ins to limit the number of people in the pro shop.
On Monday, Jones said on busier days Blue Ridge makes a beverage cart available and will do some food grilling for takeout. For example, Jones said Blue Ridge made those things available over the weekend, but Monday was not a busy day for Blue Ridge because of the stormy weather.
Financially, Blue Ridge is missing out on the people who travel from outside the area who book golf packages so they can play at various courses during a trip.
“With a lot of our outings, people are either postponing until later in the season [after June 10] or canceling altogether and just setting up for next year,” Jones said. “We have some outings in June and July that are in a holding pattern. Most of our August, September, October events, we haven’t had really had discussions with yet because they’re so far out.”
Though there’s a lot of uncertainty in the future, Jones said a lot of people have told him they appreciate the chance to enjoy golf in the present, and appreciate the measures they’re taken to do so.
“I’ve been in the [golf] business 20 years, but so many people thank us for being open,” Jones said. “That’s not typical.
“As far as I know, all of the area courses are doing everything they can do to eliminate touchpoints and keep people safe and give them the option to come out and get some fresh air, get some exercise. To be out here with a couple of your friends spread out over 18 holes or be in a local grocery store, I know which one I would pick.”
• • •
There were plenty of people at Rock Harbor on Tuesday that enjoyed the chance to get out like McClellan.
Tim Foley, 70, made the 90-minute drive from Ridgeley, W.Va., to play with some friends at Rock Harbor for the first time.
“Exercise, exercise,” said Foley, a retired schoolteacher, when asked about what he appreciates about being out on the course. “It’s hard sitting at home.”
Sandy Bailey agrees.
“I think it’s fantastic,” she said. “It gives you something to do. Gets you out, gets you some fresh air.
“It’s a nice outlet, and I think everybody needs an outlet now. You’ve got to get out and get exercise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.