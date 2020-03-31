WINCHESTER — The coronavirus pandemic has forced workers across the nation out of a job. Some of those workers are now looking for employment for the first time in a long time, and they might need some help brushing up on job interview skills.
Horizon Goodwill wants to help with that.
The Skills to Succeed Academy is an online resource where those looking for employment can take online classes and tests that will help them decide what kind of work they’re interested in, how to get ready for interviews and how to obtain and maintain employment.
“The Skills to Succeed Academy is an interactive tool,” Brooke Grossman, chief mission officer at Goodwill, said. “It allows them to go in and choose a module based upon career readiness, their interests, their motivation, creating an action plan and interview skills.”
Typically, Goodwill offers face-to-face learning opportunities to help teach these kinds of skills. But as COVID-19 has forced folks inside, Goodwill has transitioned those services online.
Before, the Skills to Succeed Academy tests would be used as supplements to the in-person learning, Grossman said.
“Having had to suspend that right now, we looked to find the best way to keep people connected while at home,” she explained. “What we’re doing now is we’re offering the full curriculum online.”
The modules consist of videos with options to read through certain materials. There’s a test at the end, but it’s interactive, Grossman said, — “like a choose your own adventure.”
An example, Grossman said, would be: “Bob is walking in the front door to the interview and has introduced himself. What should he do next?”
“Then it will give you feedback about your answer so that folks can be practicing those skills at home. It’s probably more important now than ever,” Grossman added. “There are a lot of people at home who had a job three weeks ago, and they might need to brush up on some of those skills before they go out to the employers currently hiring.”
In addition to its retail spaces, Goodwill is becoming more known for its workforce development in communities, Grossman said.
The goal of Goodwill’s development initiatives is to help those with “barriers to employment” obtain and maintain steady work. That remains the case with the Skills to Succeed Academy.
“The Skills to Succeed Academy is focused on readiness and honing in on your skill set. We get a lot of people who have what we call a barrier to employment — a physical condition, a mental health issue, return from incarceration,” she said. “The motivation is there to get work, but the skill set they need to obtain it and maintain it, there’s a gap there. The academy will help fill that gap so you can get a job and maintain it.”
Grossman said those who are completing tests and working toward the next step who find themselves stuck on what the next step is to reach out to her at 301-988-0185 or to complete an application for service on the Goodwill website. She also encouraged people to keep an eye out on Facebook and the company’s website for community resource information and job opportunities.
In addition to announcing the online workforce development options, Goodwill is offering donation bins at select locations throughout its service area. The only Virginia option for a donation bin is the store located at 2592 Valley Ave. in Winchester.
Bins located at stores are generally located behind the building in the service driveway. Goodwill has asked that no items be left inside the bins if they do not fit inside of it.
Goodwill is also offering online shopping as retail stores are temporarily closed. Shoppers can visit https://www.shopgoodwill.com/hgi. Purchased items may then be safely shipped to the customer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.