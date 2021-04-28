WINCHESTER — The Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program has reopened for applications.
The SVOG program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act. The program includes over $16 billion in grants to aid venues shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, to be administered by Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Assistance.
Eligible applicants may qualify for grants equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue, with the maximum amount available for a single grant award of $10 million. $2 billion is reserved for eligible applications with up to 50 full-time employees.
Applicants must have been in operation as of Feb. 29, 2020. A venue or promoter who received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan on or after Dec. 27, 2020, will have the SVOG reduced by the PPP loan amount.
“Our beloved local theaters, museums, and other venue operators have gone over a year now with little to no business,” said Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA), who helped secure funding for the program. “Now, thanks to the American Rescue Plan, help is here to keep their doors open and workers paid. The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program will help these businesses avoid permanent closure, restore jobs in our community, and boost our local economy.”
Examples of businesses that can apply include live venue operators or promoters, theatrical producers, live performing arts organization operators, relevant museum operators, zoos, and aquariums who meet specific criteria, motion picture theater operators, talent representatives and others.
Grant amounts will reflect either of the following instances:
— For an eligible entity in operation on Jan. 1, 2019, grants will be for an amount equal to 45% of their 2019 gross earned revenue OR $10 million, whichever is less.
— For an eligible entity that began operation after Jan. 1, 2019, grants will be for the average monthly gross earned revenue for each full month you were in operation during 2019 multiplied by six (6) OR $10 million, whichever is less.
Venue operators can use their grants for: payroll costs, rent payments, utility payments, worker protection expenditures and more.
Entities that have suffered a 90% or greater gross revenue loss between April 2020 and December 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have first priority in the first 14 days of grant awards, followed by those with 70% or greater loss and 25% or greater loss. Supplemental funding will be available after that to recipients of first, second and third priority awards who have suffered a 70% or greater revenue loss for the most recent calendar quarter.
For more information, visit https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options/shuttered-venue-operators-grant#section-header-1.
