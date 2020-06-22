WINCHESTER — As businesses continue to navigate COVID-19, Virginia’s agriculture and forestry sectors received some help through a grant program announced recently by the governor.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s office billed the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Planning Grant program as “a new way for local government to support agriculture-and-forestry-based businesses during the COVID-19 emergency.”
The grant will be administered through the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and will be expedited for applications addressing COVID-19-related challenges.
“Virginia’s agribusiness community faces unprecedented challenges due to the ongoing public health crisis, and I am committed to using every tool we have to support them,” Northam said in a press release. “… agriculture and forestry will play a leading role in our economic recovery by making this program more accessible to our local government partners, we can grow the impact of their efforts.”
The AFID program is not a new one, but some guidelines have been revised to reflect the current situation across the state. There is now a broad flexibility in the types of projects that can be supported and allow for a reduced local match requirement for economically distressed communities, according to the governor’s office. Unchanging is the focus that funding available through the AFID Planning Grant program is “designed to empower localities to develop creative solutions tailored to their unique needs.”
The AFID fund, according to the governor’s office, “is a discretionary, performance-based economic development incentive that is specifically for agriculture and forestry value-added or processing projects.”
VDACS is currently encouraging localities to focus on addressing the unique problems created by COVID-19, especially the loss of market access through some traditional channels.
“Virginia’s agribusiness companies have been severely impacted by COVID-19. As the Commonwealth’s first and third largest industries, it is our goal to help the agricultural and forestry sectors lead Virginia’s economic recovery,” VDACS Commissioner Dr. Jewel Bronaugh said in an email. “The Governor’s AFID Fund Planning Grant program provides a resource for local governments to leverage in supporting targeted economic development projects. It is my hope that this program can be used to strengthen our local food and fiber systems in a way that supports a diverse array of family farmers, forest products companies and aquaculture producers.”
Along with the AFID guidelines, the VDACS website lists examples of initiatives they’re hoping to see, such as funding shared refrigerated storage facilities, developing websites to connect growers and customers or offsetting “last mile” product delivery fees.
Planning Grant awards may also promote or support agriculture and forestry through things like developing strategic plans, feasible studies, business or marketing plans or local ordinances; generating policies or programs for the preservation of working lands; creating local plans or initiatives supporting agriculture and/or forestry businesses; funding innovative entrepreneurship and business development efforts; and investing in the development of local agriculture development boards, among others.
According to guidelines for the grant, the maximum amount for a single locality community applicant is $20,000 and $35,000 for a multi-locality community applicant, or a locality under multiple jurisdictions.
For more information, visit the VDACS website at www.vdacs.virginia.gov.
