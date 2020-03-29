With 27 points in 30 minutes, there was simply no containing Erick Green in Coosur Real Betis’s 84-74 road win over Manresa in Spanish Liga ACB basketball action on March 7.
Unfortunately for Green and the rest of the people of Spain, a life of containment is now the norm.
Ever since Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez declared a state of emergency on March 14, the country’s citizens have been confined to their homes because of the coronavirus. The initial lockdown was for 15 days, but on Wednesday the measure was extended until April 12.
Few countries have felt the effects of COVID-19 more than Spain. According to World Health Organization figures, Spain ranks fourth in the world in total cases (64,059 as of Saturday) and second in deaths (4,858) behind only Italy.
Liga ACB took action before the lockdown, shutting down operations on March 11. The 18-team league plans to resume game action on April 24.
Green’s Real Betis team is based in Seville, Spain’s fourth-largest city at nearly 700,000 residents. The former Millbrook High School and Virginia Tech star has been staying at his Seville home during the lockdown, and it hasn’t been easy.
His family is on his mind a lot during this time of uncertainly and isolation, particularly the newest addition. Green is now the father of a nine-month-old girl, Gianna, who lives with her mother in Philadelphia.
“It kind of sucks,” said Green in a phone interview on Friday. “I have a daughter now, so at a time like this I would love to be home and spend time with her, and the rest of my family.
“But I know how serious this is. The main thing is making sure everybody’s safe and getting this thing over with so we can get back to our normal lives. This isn’t it right now.”
Even before the lockdown, Green said players who left the country would have been in violation of their contracts.
Green said the only businesses that are open are grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations, and going out at night past 9 p.m. or having more than one person in a car can possibly result in fines.
Going to the aforementioned places are the few acceptable reasons for being out, which a lot of Spaniards have found out the hard way. According to a Wednesday report in El Pais, there have been more than 900 arrests and 100,000 police reports filed for disobedience.
Green said in Seville, people have done a good job of obeying the rules.
“It’s like a ghost town out here,” Green said. “You don’t see anybody outside.”
The main symptoms of COVID-19 are coughing, fever, fatigue, and difficulty breathing. Green said none of his teammates or Real Betis staff members have experienced those symptoms, and because of that, none of them have been tested for COVID-19. Green said you have to have symptoms in order to be tested in Spain.
And because they all feel well, the members of Real Betis are working out at home with the help of FaceTime group chats. On Friday, the team did a simultaneous 45-minute workout on a stationary bike workout led by the team’s strength and conditioning coach. The stationary bikes were supplied by the team.
“I have a weight room in my house, so that’s been a blessing for me,” Green said. “And I have a big backyard, so I’ve been doing sprints and things like that to stay in shape and stay ready.”
Green said May might wind up being a more realistic start time for Liga ACB to get going as opposed to April 24. Real Betis (8-15) is currently scheduled to play 12 more games.
From a basketball standpoint, the league shutdown couldn’t have come at a worse time for Green.
The 6-foot-3 guard made 10 of 16 field goals (2 of 5 3-pointers), 5 of 6 3-pointers, and recorded five rebounds and three steals in the win over Manresa that improved Real Betis to 8-15 overall, good for 15th place (the top eight teams make the playoffs — Real Betis is four games out of eighth). Green was named the league’s Player of the Week the following day on March 8.
Real Betis is 3-1 since Green joined the team on Jan. 28. Green started the year with the Fujian Dragons in China before reaching a buyout agreement on Dec. 6. Green averaged 21.8 points per game with Fujian and he’s averaged 21.3 points in his four games with Real Betis on 32-of-59-shooting (54.2 percent). Green’s made 9 of 22 3-pointers (40.9 percent).
“The last three games, I’ve been on a roll,” Green said. “I just have to pick it up when I get back out there. Stay ready, stay hungry. Go back out there and play ball. I love to play basketball, so it’s going to be fun when this is all over and we can get back out on the court.”
