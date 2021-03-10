WINCHESTER — Expanding in-person learning for students comes with risks and benefits, Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, told the Winchester School Board on Monday night.
The School Board will vote March 22 on whether to expand in-person learning for students in grades 2-12 from two to four days per week. Students in preschool through first grade in Winchester Public Schools already have the option to attend in-person classes four days a week.
While it’s easy to look at the immediate risks of expanding in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, Greene said it’s important to acknowledge that low-educational outcomes resulting from less in-person instruction can lead to poorer life outcomes for students.
“Five years from now COVID-19 is going to be out of your memory,” Greene said. “But the children that missed a year of school are still going to be there and some of them are still going to be struggling.”
Greene noted that, as of Monday, 19% of Winchester’s population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 13% are fully vaccinated. About 60% of the city school division’s staff have received a vaccine.
He said the supply of COVID-19 vaccine is expected to rise through April.
Since the start of the 2020-21 school year in September, only five of the 100 COVID-19 outbreaks in the Lord Fairfax Health District occurred in K-12 schools. None of the five occurred in Winchester Public Schools.
There also has been “an enormous drop” in new daily COVID-19 cases in the region since the peak, which occurred between November and January, Greene said.
Because the city school division implemented strong mitigation strategies against COVID-19, it did not experience any outbreaks, even during the peak of the pandemic, he said.
If the division expands in-person learning to four days per week, more students will be in classrooms and it will be difficult to maintain six feet of social distance. Students will have to maintain three feet instead. That should be fine, according Greene said, so long as everyone consistently wears a face mask.
Greene said that one of the greatest victories during the pandemic has been the local ability to keep schools open.
“I can’t stand here and tell you there’s zero risk,” he said. “But there’s also risk in not having children in school.”
From the perspective of WPS officials, key challenges in expanding in-person learning include having enough bus transportation and enough flex substitute teachers. Also, more students will likely have to quarantine because it will be harder to maintain social distancing that would prevent COVID-19 exposure in the classroom. For example, if desks are only three feet apart, almost all the students would likely have to quarantine if an exposure occurs in a classroom. Under current protocols, with fewer students and six feet of distancing in classrooms, typically only a couple of students are exposed if they are next to a student who tests positive.
If the board decides to expand in-person learning, it also must decide when that goes into effect. Two dates that have been discussed are April 5, right after spring break, or April 12 when the fourth quarter starts.
School officials said one negative against April 5 is there might be an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure for anyone who travels during spring break. However, it would mean an additional week of in-person learning.
As for April 12, it would mean a week less of in-person learning, but teachers and staff would have more time to prepare.
Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said staff are actively preparing to expand in-person learning to four days per week.
“But I also want to be really mindful of our staff,” he said. “One thing we have to remind ourselves of is there is this thing called COVID that has taken a lot from a lot of different people.”
Van Heukelum said he heard from one grandmother who is raising grandchildren and who had to stop working because of COVID. She really wants students to be able attend school more frequently. He said he empathized with her situation.
“There’s loss of income in the home, there’s a grandmother trying to raise her grandkids, and those kids need to be in school more,” he said. “And then at the same time I’m walking around schools and I hear the real anxiety and stress of our staff.”
He said staff are more worried about the change and planning expectations if the board moves forward with adding in-person learning days.
“We just want to be mindful of that as we make our decisions and be grateful for our staff [who] are doing such a great job with our kids,” Van Heukelum said.
