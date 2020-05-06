WINCHESTER — Area residents having a hard time finding the groceries they need during the coronavirus pandemic are getting more options to fill their pantries.
The city of Winchester and Schenck Foods Co. (SFC) have both announced shopping alternatives where people can buy meat, produce, cleaning products, and even the holy grail of pandemic items, toilet paper.
Last week, Winchester Mayor David Smith announced that representatives from Houston-based Sysco Corp. had contacted city officials about the possibility of working together to open a pop-up grocery store.
“After engaging with staff and representatives from the Winchester Economic Development Authority and the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board,” Smith said, officials launched the online store on Friday.
Customers can visit winchester-pop-up-market.myshopify.com and select from five bundles of products that can be hard to find right now. For example, the $63 protein bundle includes steaks, pork chops, chicken breasts and salmon fillets, and the $30 household goods bundle includes toilet paper, paper towels and disposable masks.
A total of five pre-assembled bundles are available, with product prices similar to those charged by local retailers.
The pop-up store offers service once per week. Orders received and paid for by 3 p.m. Mondays can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays at a special drive-through at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park.
“It’s sanitary, safe and convenient,” Winchester Communications Director Amy Simmons said, adding the pop-up store will continue operations as long as “the market proves to be of benefit to our community.”
The second temporary grocery store could actually become a permanent fixture in downtown Winchester. Schenck Foods Co. in Kernstown plans to open a pilot store in the Bright Center on the Loudoun Street Mall.
“The downtown site is a test for SFC to explore the idea of a long-term commitment to be a locally-owned grocery retail partner for the community,” Schenck sales and marketing manager Jessica Swiger said in a media release.
The new walk-in location will feature fresh produce, dairy, eggs, household products and more, she said.
The proposed store’s opening date and hours of operation have not yet been announced, but customers can already use Schenck’s online and in-person shopping alternatives. In addition to a small retail store at the company’s headquarters at 3578 Valley Pike, Schenck also offers online grocery sales through its website, schenckfoods.com, with delivery and pickup options available Monday through Saturday.
The pilot store in the Bright Center will invite shoppers to browse the selection in Suite 104 at 9-15 N. Loudoun St., but it will also offer online ordering for delivery or pickup, Swiger said.
“The delivery concept was a priority for us as we developed this program,” she said in the media release. “We wanted to be a solution, a convenience for area residents who have voiced concern about the shrinking opportunities for grocery solutions, especially in downtown Winchester.”
Schenck’s online offerings include most things found in traditional grocery stores, including meat, seafood, produce, dairy, eggs, beverages, baking supplies, cleaning products and more. Unlike Winchester’s pop-up store, items are not bundled and can be purchased individually.
The online and retail offerings are an extension of Schenck’s core business, which is distributing food and industrial products to restaurants, caterers, businesses and institutions within a 100-mile radius of Winchester.
“We have been in the wholesale big-box, large-quantity business for nine decades,” Swiger said. “We are excited to bring smaller-quantity, high-quality items to meet consumer needs.”
