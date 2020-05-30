WINCHESTER — In any other year, the graduating seniors at Handley High School would be gathered together today in the Handley Bowl, sitting side by side, waiting their turn to walk up the steps of the school to receive their diplomas.
This year, due to restrictions on large gatherings and the need for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, the approximately 280 graduates were given the option of individually walking the Handley steps in their cap and gown, posing for photos and receiving their diploma from Principal Mike Dufrene either Friday or today.
Each graduate could invite no more than six guests. Members of the Winchester School Board, Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum and a few teachers also watched and cheered on graduates as they received their diplomas on Friday.
"While it's not something I'd wish for our graduates, it's certainly a part of their story," Van Heukelum said about the modified graduation. "Moments like this build resilience, and it'll be a memory that they will have forever."
Although it wasn't the traditional graduation students had long anticipated, students were still happy they had an opportunity to graduate in-person. Many on Friday said they feel optimistic about their futures even as they face a health and economic crisis caused by the pandemic.
For Handley graduate Diata Johnson, 19, completing high school feels like a weight has been lifted off his shoulders. While graduation day is great for memories, Johnson said he's just happy to get his diploma.
"Even though there wasn't a lot of people here it still felt good hearing people clap for you, because you feel accomplished," Johnson said.
Now that he's finished high school, Johnson said he's deciding between joining the military or going to college to possibly study business.
"I'm ready to go and see the world," he said.
Johnson added that he's not worried about the pandemic interfering with his future, and he's still hopeful about his next steps.
Daniel Brannon, 17, said that although the modified graduation ceremony at Handley is a "little unorthodox" he's OK with it.
Brannon plans to attend Middle Tennessee State University in the fall, where he will study instrumental performance. He's also feeling optimistic that his college studies won't be too impacted by the coronavirus since his college anticipates holding on-site classes in the fall.
"I'm feeling pretty good, pretty optimistic about everything, nothing too abnormal for me since this is pretty much the norm now," Brannon said.
Perla Guerra, 18, said the biggest lesson she learned from completing high school during a pandemic is to "never take anything for granted."
Guerra plans to attend Northern Virginia Community College to study education and international relations and security studies. She said she prefers a smaller, more personal graduation ceremony, because she's shy.
"I'm a little nervous, excited," she said about the future.
Tori Stanford, 18, said that although this school year was cut short in mid-March, she said she will always remember it.
"I'll definitely remember that although times can be hard, you have to remember what's important," she said. "The teachers have really shown us how much they love us and how much they miss us and how our school is still a community even if we're not actually in school, so I'll definitely take that love and that Handley tradition with me."
Stanford will be attending the University of Georgia to study pre-law and political science. She added that she's grateful to Handley and the community for still creating an in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.
Haden Walker, 18, said it felt good to graduate from Handley on Friday, even in hard times.
"It's a lot better than graduating over a Zoom call or in your car," Walker said.
Walker plans to start his college studies at Lord Fairfax Community College and then transfer to the University of Virginia to study biochemistry.
"I'm excited, he said. "I don't think this [coronavirus] is going to limit my future, so I'm still looking forward to everything."
Though it hurts a bit for Evelyn Lopez, 18, to not share her graduation with her entire Handley class on Friday, she said she's still happy she could have a ceremony, and she's proud she could still graduate from high school.
Looking back at her time at Handley, Lopez said she really learned how to open up and become more social with her peers through the encouragement of her school community.
Although she was initially frustrated about the pandemic possibly changing her classroom experience at Lord Fairfax Community College, where she plans to study nursing, Lopez said she's come to terms with it. She's hopeful things will eventually improve.
Dufrene said he was glad he was able to look each student in the eye and hand each a diploma and tell them how proud he is.
"It's a long two days, but it's well worth it," he said. "Even though it's not the graduation we wanted, I think it's paying off, because it gives the family a front-row seat."
A video on the Handley graduation, including speeches from students and school officials, is expected to be released in June by the school division. There's also a possibility in July that students could practice social distancing while walking the Handley steps together, Dufrene said, if state health guidelines adjust in the summer.
